Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 a.m. EDT

National-World

Combat vet killed by Texas deputy buried in Alabama on 9/11

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (AP) — An Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and was shot to death by police in Texas is being buried in his home state of Alabama on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Relatives of Damian Daniels gathered at Alabama National Cemetery on Friday to honor the 30-year-old man. Daniels was in the throes of mental problems when he was shot to death at his home in San Antonio last month by a sheriff’s deputy. Brother Brendan Daniels says he called authorities to help his brother after he began having paranoid hallucinations. Daniels says a call for help should never end in death. Daniels’ death remains under review.

‘There was no fighting this fire,’ California survivor says

BERRY CREEK, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California wildfire that destroyed a foothill hamlet has become the state’s deadliest blaze of the year with nine people confirmed dead, incluidng a 16-year-old boy. Authorities say the North Complex fire near the small city of Oroville that exploded in wind-driven flames earlier in the week is advancing more slowly Friday after the winds eased and smoke from the blaze shaded the area and lowered the temperature, allowing firefighters to make progress. That was a change from the hot weather and gusty winds that two days earlier sent flames exploding through foothills northeast of San Francisco, destroying at least 2,000 buildings.

Tropical depression nears south Florida, set to intensify

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression that is forecast to reach near hurricane intensity early next week has formed off south Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression 19 formed Friday and is centered about 50 miles east-southeast of Miami with top sustained winds of 35 mph. Forecasters say the system could become a tropical storm before it moves inland over South Florida early Saturday. It is expected to reach tropical storm status by Sunday and could approach near-hurricane strength in coming days heading into the Gulf of Mexico. People from the Florida Panhandle to southeastern Louisiana are urged to keep watch on the storm.

Dozens missing as firefighters battle two large Oregon fires

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters aided by helicopters dropping fire retardant and water are battling two large wildfires that threaten to merge near the most populated part of Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown told a news conference Friday that dozens of people are missing in Jackson County in the south and in Marion County, where a fire continues to burn east of Salem. The Oregon Convention Center in Portland was among buildings being transformed into shelters for evacuees. A change in the weather, with winds dropping and shifting direction and humidity rising, greatly helped firefighters.

China announces new restrictions on US diplomats’ activities

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced new restrictions on the activities of U.S. diplomats working in mainland China and Hong Kong, in what it called a justified response to similar measures imposed on Chinese diplomats in the U.S. last year. The foreign ministry says the rules will apply to senior diplomats and all other personnel at the embassy in Beijing and consulates throughout China. However, it says the restrictions could be lifted if the U.S. were to revoke the measures it imposed last October. No details of the Chinese restrictions were given. China-U.S. tensions over trade, technology and a multitude of other issues have increasingly spilled over into the areas of diplomacy and media.

Judge: Kanye West stays off ballot in battleground Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ruled that rapper Kanye West was correctly left off the presidential ballot in the key swing state of Wisconsin. The ruling Friday upholds a decision by the state elections commission. It is likely to be rapidly appealed to the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court, which put the mailing of absentee ballots on hold Thursday. The court put the mailing of ballots on hold while it considers whether Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins should be put on the ballot. The delay comes in the face of a state deadline of Thursday to mail ballots to more than 1 million voters who had requests on file.

College students test positive for coronavirus, throw party

Police bodycam footage shows a house full of Ohio college students held a party over Labor Day weekend after several of them tested positive for coronavirus. Oxford police cited six men who attended a house party near Miami University on Saturday for violating the state’s mass gathering and quarantine ordinance. Bodycam footage shows an officer showing up to a home near the school’s campus and finding a number of men gathered on the porch without masks on. WKRC reports that more than 1,000 Miami University students have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes started this fall.

At least 12 injured in Mexico teachers’ college protest

MEXICO CITY (AP) — State police in central Mexico say 11 officers have been injured by student protesters, one of whom was hurt. Video circulated on social media showed a state police bus hitting and knocking over at least one demonstrator. The Michoacan state police said Friday that the students from a local teachers’ college blocked a road and then attacked police using fireworks. Video images show a chaotic scene in which detonations can be heard and clouds of smoke or gas are seen. Dozens of protesters are running in the road when a bus with blue-and-white state police markings appears, makes a sudden U-turn and knocks over a protester before escaping. Officials say the driver was struggling with students trying to seize the bus.

Venezuelan president says US spy captured near refineries

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro says authorities have captured a U.S. spy near a pair of refineries in Venezuela with specialized weapons and a large sum of dollars. Maduro alleged Friday on state TV that the spy was a Marine who had served in CIA operations in Iraq. Maduro offered no proof. He said the suspect was being interrogated. The claim emerges as Venezuelans endure a second nationwide gasoline shortage this year, despite having the world’s largest oil reserves. Maduro says authorities also dismantled a plot this week that was aimed at blowing up a third refinery.

Farmers hold out at seized Mexican dam as tensions build

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of farmers continue to hold a remote dam in northern Mexico as time is running out for the country to catch up on payments and avoid breaching a 1944 water treaty with the United States. Mexico’s National Water Commission warned Friday that farmers who took over the dam in the border state of Chihuahua last week may have damaged the facility’s controls, with just about six weeks to go before an Oct. 24 deadline for handing over a massive amount of water that Mexico owes the United States. Concern is building that if the farmers refuse to budge the National Guard will be sent in again and there could be violence.