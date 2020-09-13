AP News Digest 5:35 a.m.

National-World

TOP STORIES

WESTERN WILDFIRES — The path of devastation spans thousands of miles where flames have consumed people, homes and cars while leaving a barren, gray landscape. But the massive wildfires aren’t done chewing through the West, shrouding the skies with choking smoke or driving residents from their homes. It’s an ominous harbinger of fall for the region that was the first to be hit hard by the coronavirus and where the cries for social justice have rung especially loud this summer with protests in Portland for more than 100 days. By Lindsay Whitehurst and Andrew Selsky. SENT: 850 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP — Kicking off a Western swing, President Donald Trump barreled into Nevada, looking to expand his paths to victory while unleashing a torrent of unsubstantiated claims that Democrats were trying to steal the election. The tightening race in a number of the most contested states, including increasing concern on the president’s team about Arizona, has led to a renewed effort for Trump to expand his electoral map. By Jonathan Lemire and Scott Sonner. SENT: 990 words, photos.

BRITAIN-OUSTED-AMBASSADOR — Kim Darroch is astonished. Britain’s former U.S. ambassador, whose career ended abruptly when his frank views on President Donald Trump were leaked, spent 40 years as a diplomat. But he says he’s never before seen a British government saying it plans to break international law. By Jill Lawless. SENT: 990 words, photo.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ASIA — India has registered a single-day spike of 94,372 new coronavirus cases, driving the country’s overall tally to 4.75 million. The Health Ministry also reports 1,114 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 78,586. SENT: 560 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EL SALVADOR — El Salvador says it plans to reopen airports for international flights starting Sept. 19, but with a twist: incoming passengers will be required to show a negative PCR coronavirus test no more than three days old. Anyone lacking the test would be denied entry. SENT: 170 words, photo.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

DEPUTIES-SHOT-CALIFORNIA — Two LA County deputies apparently ambushed in patrol vehicle. SENT 320 words., photo.

TURKEY-GREECE — Greece welcomes Turkish survey ship’s return to Med Sea port. SENT: 240 words, photos.

RACIAL-INJUSTICE-NBA — Protesters block buses outside NBA campus, asking for help. By Basket Ball writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 420 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PEEPS-CANDIES — Harshmallow: Virus prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats. SENT: 200 words, photos.

MISSING-SERVAL-CAT — Spartacus the serval cat found safe after escape from home. SENT: 140 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

ELECTION 2020-QANON FUNDRAISER — Vice President Mike Pence has canceled plans to attend a Trump campaign fundraiser in Montana following revelations that the event’s hosts had expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory. SENT: 510 words, photos.

NATIONAL

TROPICAL WEATHER — Residents of Bermuda were urged to prepare to protect life and property ahead of Hurricane Paulette, which forecasters said would grow into a dangerous storm as it approaches the territory. Paulette gained hurricane status late and is expected to bring storm surge, coastal flooding and high winds to Bermuda over the coming days, according to a U.S. National Hurricane Center advisory. SENT: 380 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

PHILIPPINES-US-MARINE KILLING — A U.S. Marine convicted of killing a Filipino transgender woman is deported after a presidential pardon cut short his detention in a case that renewed outrage over a pact governing American military presence in the Philippines. Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton said in a farewell message that he was “extremely grateful” to President Rodrigo Duterte for pardoning him and expressed his “most sincere sympathy” to the family of Jennifer Laude, who he was convicted of killing in 2014 after finding out that she was a transgender in a motel northwest of Manila. SENT: 650 words, photos.

CHINA-US MILITARY — China’s Defense Ministry on Sunday blasted a critical U.S. report on the country’s military ambitions, saying it is the U.S. instead that poses the biggest threat to the international order and world peace. SENT: 490 words, photo.

BUSINESS

JAPAN-NISSAN-TRIAL-Q&A — The criminal trial against Japanese automaker Nissan and its former executive Greg Kelly will open in Tokyo District Court on Tuesday. It’s the latest chapter in the unfolding scandal of Carlos Ghosn, a superstar at Nissan Motor Co. until he and Kelly were arrested in late 2018. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 510 words, photos.

SPORTS

TEN–US OPEN — Naomi Osaka has won her second U.S. Open championship and third Grand Slam title overall by coming back to beat Victoria Azarenka in three sets in the final at Flushing Meadows. Osaka’s 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory in New York adds to her trophies from the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Australian Open. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 950 words, photos.

BKN–ROCKETS-LAKERS — The Los Angeles Lakers are going to the conference finals for the first time in a decade, ending the longest drought in franchise history. LeBron James is going there for the first time since 2018. For him, that also qualifies as ending a drought. James scored 29 points and the Lakers wrapped up their first trip to the Western Conference finals since 2010 by topping the Houston Rockets 119-96 in Game 5 at Walt Disney World. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 860 words, photos.

