AP Sports Digest

TOP STORIES

TEN—US OPEN

NEW YORK — No. 2-seeded Dominic Thiem faces No. 5-seeded Alexander Zverev in the U.S. Open men’s final, with one of them becoming a first-time Grand Slam champion. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos. Match starts 4 p.m. With The Latest.

FBN—BUCCANEERS-SAINTS

NEW ORLEANS — Tom Brady makes his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in the first NFL game featuring two quarterbacks in their 40s. By Brett Martel. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts 4:25 p.m. With NFL Week 1-The Latest (developing), NFL Injuries and NFL Today (both upcoming by 8 p.m.)

FBN—NFL-RACIAL INJUSTICE

The first full slate of NFL games brings new efforts from the league and its players to call attention to issues surrounding racial injustice in the country. A look at how players express themselves and how fans react. By Jimmy Golen. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 8 p.m.

FBC—T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

The AP releases its first regular-season Top 25, which is stripped of the teams not yet scheduled to play a fall season. With the Big Ten and Pac-12 seasons postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, that means preseason No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Oregon, among others, slip out of the rankings. Does that open the door to Sun Belt Conference powerhouse like Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State to enter the rankings? By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 5 p.m.

BKN—CLIPPERS-NUGGETS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Los Angeles Lakers are in the Western Conference finals. The Los Angeles Clippers look to join them when they take a 3-2 lead into Game 6 of a West semifinal series against Denver. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game started 1 p.m.

HKN—LIGHTNING-ISLANDERS

EDMONTON, Alberta — After dropping the series opener 8-2, the New York Islanders took the Tampa Bay Lightning to the wire in each of the next two games. The teams split those, so now New York is in a position where it can even the series with a victory in Game 4. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game starts 3 p.m. With off-day story on Western Conference finals (upcoming).

NOTABLE

FBN—DOLPHINS-PATRIOTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Cam Newton era in New England begins as the Patriots host the Miami Dolphins. Former New England defensive coach Brian Flores is trying to become the first Dolphins coach since Don Shula to win at New England two years in a row. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick is set to start at quarterback for Miami with rookie Tua Tagovailoa not quite ready to go. By Kyle Hightower. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game started 1 p.m.

FBN—PACKERS-VIKINGS

MINNEAPOLIS — The Green Bay Packers begin defense of their NFC North division title when they play the rival Minnesota Vikings at an empty U.S. Bank Stadium because of the pandemic. By Pro Football Writer Dave Campbell. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game started 1 p.m.

GLF—ANA INSPIRATION

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda were tied for the lead going into the final round of the ANA Inspiration, with Lexi Thompson among those two shots behind. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 8 p.m. With coverage of PGA Tour’s Safeway Open (upcoming).

GLF—US OPEN-LEFTY’S LAMENT

Whether it was at Winged Foot where Phil Mickelson lost his best chance at a U.S. Open is up for debate. The 2006 U.S. Open at least was the most spectacular with a tee shot off a hospitality tent, another shot off a tree and a buried lie in a bunker. Mickelson returns 14 years later still missing the final piece of a career Grand Slam and realistic about the chances of a 50-year-old. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. With US Open-Hole by Hole and US Open-Winged Foot Capsules (both sent).

CAR–INDYCAR-MID-OHIO

The IndyCar Series races the second event of a doubleheader at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Race started 1:30 p.m.

SOC—ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Jose Mourinho’s first full season in charge of Tottenham begins in the Premier League against Everton, which could feature James Rodriguez in the team for the first time. The day’s first Premier League game sees promoted West Bromwich Albion play Leicester. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 3 p.m. With separates on both games.

CYC—TOUR DE FRANCE

GRAND COLOMBIER, France — Tadej Pogacars beats yellow jersey holder Primoz Roglic in a dramatic mountaintop finish to Stage 15 as the Tour de France becomes all about the fight between its two star Slovenian riders. Last year’s winner, Egan Bernal, drops out of realistic contention. SENT: 480 words, photos.

___

