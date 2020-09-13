AP Sports Digest

National-World

TOP STORIES

TEN—US OPEN

NEW YORK — Dominic Thiem has become the first man in 71 years to win the U.S. Open after dropping the first two sets of the final. Thiem earned his first Grand Slam title Sunday with a 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) comeback victory against Alexander Zverev. Pancho Gonzalez made the same sort of turnaround against Ted Schroeder in 1949 to win the event then known as the U.S. Championships. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 900 words, photos.

US–SPORTS-SPECIAL SUNDAY

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — In a year where good days seem in short supply, sports delivered one. The NFL roared back to life. Baseball saw a no-hitter. The NBA and NHL playoffs continued. Men’s tennis and women’s golf got first-time major champions. And one school reached the AP Top 25 for the first time since World War II. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 920 words, photos.

FBN—BUCCANEERS-SAINTS

NEW ORLEANS — Tom Brady was intercepted twice in his Tampa Bay debut, Alvin Kamara scored touchdowns running and receiving, and the New Orleans Saints beat the Buccaneers 34-23. By Brett Martel. SENT: 680 words, photos. With FBN–Buccaneers-Brady’s Debut, NFL Week 1-The Latest, NFL Injuries, NFL Today (sent).

FBN—NFL-RACIAL INJUSTICE

NFL teams opening their seasons in empty stadiums knelt, locked arms or raised fists in protest for pregame ceremonies on the first full Sunday of the football season. Others stayed off the field entirely. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

FBC–T25-AP TOP 25-REALITY CHECK

For the first time since the end of the 2011 season, Ohio State is not ranked in the AP Top 25. The Buckeyes’ streak of 132 straight poll appearances is the second-longest active streak in the country, behind Alabama’s 198. in this strange season of COVID-19, Ohio State’s streak was neither extended nor ended when the first regular-season college football poll came out. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 1,100 words, photos by 4 a.m. With FBC—T25-College Football Poll (sent), FBC–Stat Watch (upcoming).

BBN—CUBS-BREWERS

MILWAUKEE — Chicago Cubs right-hander Alec Mills cruised through baseball’s second no-hitter this season in just his 15th career start, completing the gem in a 12-0 romp over the Milwaukee Brewers. Mills got Jace Peterson, who replaced star slugger Christian Yelich late in the blowout, to hit a routine grounder to shortstop Javier Baez with two outs in the ninth. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. With BBO—This Week in Baseball (upcoming).

GLF–US OPEN-THE QUALIFIER

If anyone can truly appreciate the meaning of the word “open” at the U.S. Open, it’s journeyman golfer Andy Pope. For four of the last five years, Pope has worked his way through 54 holes of qualifying to earn a starting time at Chambers Bay, Oakmont and other historic U.S. Open tracks. This year, the coronavirus put all the qualifying on hold. By National Writer Eddie Pells. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 4 a.m. With GLF–US Open-Trivia Quiz (upcoming).

COMMENTARY

FBN—ON FOOTBALL-STRANGE START

The perceived worst teams in the NFL either won or challenged to in Week 1. A linebacker was ejected for demonstrating what happened on a play to a game official and making contact with him. A kicker cramped in his calf while attempting a potential tying field goal. Detroit blew a big late lead — oh, wait, that happens all the time — to lose to Chicago. Indianapolis, which did not re-sign likely Hall of Fame placekicker Adam Vinatieri, was victimized by missed field goals against the Jaguars. And nothing bad happened to the Washington Football Team for once. Yeah, well, that’s 2020 for you. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner UPCOMING; 750 words, photos 4 a.m.

TEN–ON TENNIS-OSAKA LEADS THE WAY

NEW YORK — Naomi Osaka is at the top of tennis right now, poised to lead the way on the court — and off it — for years to come. She is just 22 and already owns three Grand Slam titles, all claimed in a span of just seven major tournaments. Then there is this: Osaka is demonstrating a willingness to take a stand and speak out about racial injustice, becoming her sport’s leading voice on the issue. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 700 words, photos.

NOTABLE

BKN—CLIPPERS-NUGGETS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Flights home from the NBA’s bubble are planned whenever a team is on the cusp of elimination, just in case they’re needed. Denver is in no hurry to board that plane.By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 750 words, photos.

HKN—LIGHTNING-ISLANDERS

EDMONTON, Alberta — While the New York Islanders were celebrating Brock Nelson scoring the first goal of the game, Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde was steaming about giving it up. Coach Jon Cooper decided to keep him on the ice for some redemption. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 740 words, photos. Game starts 3 p.m. With HKN–Playoffs-Western Conference (sent).

FBN—DOLPHINS-PATRIOTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Cam Newton era for the New England Patriots arrived on the ground. Newton looked just fine as Tom Brady’s replacement, rushing for two touchdowns Sunday, and the Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 21-11 to open the season. By Kyle Hightower. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BKN—ROCKETS-D’ANTONI

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Mike D’Antoni has told the Houston Rockets that he will not be back as coach with them next season, essentially choosing free agency over a return to the club with whom he has spent the last four seasons. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 500 words, photos.

GLF—ANA INSPIRATION

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Mirim Lee and her magical wedge got her into a playoff at the ANA Inspiration. The South Korean won it with a 5-foot birdie putt in a three-way playoff against Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson. Lee chipped in three times in the final round at Mission Hills. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 910 words, photos. GLF—Safeway Open (sent).

CAR–INDYCAR-MID-OHIO

LEXINGTON, Ohio — Colton Herta led an Andretti Autosport resurrection as the struggling team swept the podium at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and earned its first victory of the season. SENT: 530 words, photos.

SOC—ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Tottenham’s Jose Mourinho has recorded an unwelcome first some 20 years into his managerial career. On Sunday he had a losing start to a league season. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s second-half header gave Everton a 1-0 win against Spurs in the Premier League. By Rob Harris. SENT: 700 words, photos. With separates on both games.

CYC—TOUR DE FRANCE

GRAND COLOMBIER, France — Tadej Pogacars beats yellow jersey holder Primoz Roglic in a dramatic mountaintop finish to Stage 15 as the Tour de France becomes all about the fight between its two star Slovenian riders. Last year’s winner, Egan Bernal, drops out of realistic contention. SENT: 480 words, photos.

___

___

