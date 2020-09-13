Brady, Bucs lose…Nuggets stay alive…Bolts top Isles

National-World

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tom Brady was intercepted twice in his Tampa Bay debut, a 34-23 loss to the Saints in New Orleans. The first pick led to Alvin Kamara’s (kah-MAH’-rahz) 6-yard touchdown run. The second interception by the new, 43-year-old Buccaneers QB was returned 36 yards for a touchdown by Janoris Jenkins.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have done it again, climbing back from a 3-1 deficit for the second consecutive NBA playoffs series. It was a comeback within a comeback as the Nuggets turned a 19-point, third-quarter deficit into a 13-point win over the Clippers, 111-98. Denver outscored Los Angeles, 62-27 over a dizzying 20-minute stretch of the second half.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are one win away from their first trip to the Stanley Cup final since 2015 following a 4-1 win over the New York Islanders. The Lightning’s first two goals came 12 seconds apart midway through the second period. Blake Coleman tied it 15 seconds after Brock Nelson gave the Islanders the lead, then Ondrej Palat (AHN’-dray pah-LAHT’) made it 2-1 at the 11:54 mark.

NEW YORK (AP) — Dominic Thiem (teem) has earned his first major title while making history at the U.S. Open. The second-seeded Thiem is the first man in 71 years to win tournament after dropping the first two sets of the final, storming back to beat No. 5 Alexander Zverev (ZVEHR’-ehv), 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6. It’s the first time the men’s final has been decided by a fifth-set tiebreak.

CHICAGO (AP) — Alec Mills has tossed baseball’s second no-hitter of the season, with both coming from Chicago hurlers. He became the 16th Cubs pitcher to toss a no-no by going the distance for the first time in his major league career, beating the Brewers’ 12-0. Mills got Jace (jays) Peterson to hit a routine grounder to shortstop Javier Baez with two outs in the ninth.