Associated Press Daybook-Sunday-Congress-House for Sunday, Sep. 13.

——————–

Monday, Sep. 14 12:00 PM House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations hearing on the Postal Service

Location: Rm 2157, Rayburn House Office Bldg, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://oversight.house.gov/

Contacts: House Committee on Oversight and Reform, oversightpress@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5051

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:00 AM House Democratic Caucus meeting

Weblinks: http://www.dems.gov/, https://twitter.com/HouseDemocrats

Contacts: Michael Hardaway , Office of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries , Michael.Hardaway@mail.house.gov, 1 202 679 1439 ; Christie Stephenson, House Democratic Caucus press, Christiana.Stephenson@mail.house.gov, 1 202 770 5007;

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM House Small Business subcommittee hybrid hearing on SBA Office of Government Contracting and Business Development – Contracting and Infrastructure Subcommittee hybrid hearing on ‘SBA Management Review: Office of Government Contracting and Business Development’

Weblinks: http://smallbusiness.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/HouseSBCDems

Contacts: House Small Business Committee, 1 202 225 4038

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Raul Grijalva leads online forum on the Environmental Justice for All Act – House Committee on Natural Resources Chair Raul Grijalva leads ‘Environmental Justice Now: Los Angeles’ online forum – one of a series of forums on ‘the many ways the Environmental Justice for All Act would improve the lives of traditionally-marginalized communities’

Weblinks: http://naturalresources.house.gov, https://twitter.com/NRDems

Contacts: Adam Sarvana, House Committee on Natural Resources, adam.sarvana@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 6065

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM House Oversight subcommittee hearing on white supremacy in police departments – Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee joint hearing on ‘Confronting Violent White Supremacy (Part IV): White Supremacy in Blue – The Infiltration of Local Police Departments’

Weblinks: http://oversight.house.gov/

Contacts: House Committee on Oversight and Reform, oversightpress@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5051

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 15 11:00 AM House Foreign Affairs subcommittee virtual hearing on challenges in Caribbean and Latin America – Western Hemisphere, Civilian Security and Trade Subcommittee Subcommittee virtual hearing on ‘The Health, Economic, and Political Challenges Facing Latin America and the Caribbean’, held via Cisco Webex, with testimony Peterson Institute for International Economics Senior Fellow Monica de Bolle, Inter-American Dialogue Peter D. Bell Rule of Law Program Director Michael Camilleri, and Council of the Americas Vice President Eric Farnsworth

Weblinks: http://foreignaffairs.house.gov, https://twitter.com/HFACDemocrats

Contacts: House Foreign Affairs Committee, 1 202 225 5021

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 15 1:00 PM House Armed Services subcommittee hybrid hearing on the legacy of military PFAS use – Readiness Subcommittee hybrid hearing on ‘Addressing the Legacy of Department of Defense Use of PFAS: Protecting Our Communities and Implementing Reform’, with testimony from Acquisition and Sustainment Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Maureen Sullivan, Health Readiness and Policy Oversight Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Dr Terry Rauch, and Strategic Environment Research and Development Program Director Dr Herb Nelson * Held via WebEx and in Rm 2118, Rayburn House Office Building

Weblinks: http://armedservices.house.gov, https://twitter.com/HASCDemocrats

Contacts: House Armed Services Committee, 1 202 225 4151