Daybook-Sunday-TV

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 13 8:00 AM 'Inside Politics' on CNN – 'Inside Politics', weekly current affairs show anchored by John King, featuring reporters discussing the week's political news, with guests Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman, Cook Political Report National Editor Amy Walter, Brown University School of Public Helath Dean Dr Ashish Jha, Lifespan/Brown University Emergency Physician Dr Megan Ramsey, Republican Pollster Ed Goeas, Democratic Pollster Margie Omero, and University of Arizona President Robert Robbins

Weblinks: http://www.cnn.com, https://twitter.com/CNN

Contacts: Ella Richardson, CNN, Ella.Richardson@turner.com

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 13 9:00 AM 'FOX News Sunday' on FOX – 'Fox News Sunday', political magazine show featuring pundits and correspondents discussing the headlines from the week, with anchor Chris Wallace

Weblinks: http://www.fox.com/, https://twitter.com/FoxNewsSunday, #FNS

Contacts: Alexandra Coscia, FOX News, alexandra.coscia@foxnews.com, 1 212 301 3272

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 13 9:00 AM 'Meet The Press with Chuck Todd' on NBC – 'Meet The Press', Chuck Todd hosts the Sunday morning public affairs broadcast featuring interviews with U.S. and world leaders, and analyzing the political events of the week, with guests Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, former FBI Agent Peter Strzok, University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research Director Michael Osterholm, NBC News Correspondent Erin McLaughlin, Republican Strategist Al Cardenas, The Atlantic Editor in Chief Jeffrey Goldberg, and NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Kasie Hunt

Weblinks: http://www.nbcuni.com/, https://twitter.com/meetthepress, #MTP

Contacts: Richard Hudock, NBC News communications, richard.hudock@nbcuni.com

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 13 9:00 AM 'State of the Union' on CNN – 'State of the Union with Jake Tapper', featuring interviews, political analysis and stories of everyday Americans, with guests Assistant to the President Peter Navarro, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and Democratic Rep. Val Demings

Weblinks: http://www.cnn.com, https://twitter.com/CNNsotu, #CNNsotu

Contacts: Lauren Pratapas, CNN, lauren.pratapas@cnn.com, https://twitter.com/lpratapas

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 13 10:00 AM 'Fareed Zakaria GPS' on CNN – 'Fareed Zakaria GPS', weekly current affairs show featuring in-depth examinations of global issues, including interviews and roundtable discussions, with guests The Economist Editor Zanny Minton Beddoes, Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer, New America President and CEO Anne-Marie Slaughter, former Taiwan Vice President Chen Chien-jen, and The Carlyle Group co-founder and co-Executive Chairman David Rubenstein

Weblinks: http://www.cnn.com, https://twitter.com/CNN

Contacts: Jennifer Dargan, CNN , jennifer.dargan@turner.com, 1 202 515 2950

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 13 10:00 AM 'Sunday Morning Futures' on FOX News – 'Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo', weekly show featuring interviews with business leaders and industry newsmakers

Weblinks: http://www.foxnews.com/, https://twitter.com/SundayFutures, #SundayFutures

Contacts: Alexandra Coscia, Fox News, alexandra.coscia@foxnews.com, 1 212 301 3272

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 13 10:30 AM 'This Week with George Stephanopoulos' on ABC – 'This Week with George Stephanopoulos', Sunday morning political affairs program featuring pundits and news correspondents discussing the stories of the week

Weblinks: http://abc.go.com, https://twitter.com/ThisWeekABC, #ThisWeek

Contacts: Caragh Fisher, ABC News Media Relations, Caragh.E.Fisher@abc.com, 1 212 456 3437

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 13 10:30 AM 'Face The Nation' on CBS – 'Face The Nation', Sunday morning political interview show featuring interviews and commentary on the stories of the week, with guests including former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr Albert Bouria, Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr Scott Gottlieb, CBS News Political Analyst John Dickerson, and CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto

Weblinks: http://www.cbs.com/, https://twitter.com/FaceTheNation, #FTN

Contacts: Hugo Rojo, CBS News Communications, rojoh@cbsnews.com

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 13 11:00 AM 'Reliable Sources' on CNN – 'Reliable Sources', weekly current affairs show that focuses on analysis of the American news media, with guests 'Too Much and Never Enough' author Mary Trump, former ABC News White House Correspondent Sam Donaldson, former CDC Disease Detective Dr Seema Yasmin, CNN Media Analyst Bill Carter, Netflic co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings, and CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward

Weblinks: https://www.cnn.com/business/media, https://twitter.com/CNNReliable

Contacts: Emily Kuhn, CNN press, Emily.Kuhn@turner.com

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 13 11:00 AM 'MediaBuzz' on FOX News – 'MediaBuzz', live weekend current affairs program hosted by Howard Kurtz

Weblinks: http://www.foxnews.com/, https://twitter.com/MediaBuzzFNC, #Mediabuzz

Contacts: Alexandra Coscia, Fox News, alexandra.coscia@foxnews.com, 1 212 301 3272

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 13 8:00 PM 'Q&A' broadcast on C-SPAN – 'Q&A', weekly interview series

Weblinks: http://www.c-span.org, https://twitter.com/cspan

Contacts: Jar’Dan Parrish , C-SPAN, jparrish@c-span.org, 1 202 737 3220

——————–

——————–

Monday, Sep. 14 6:30 PM Lt. Col. (Ret.) Alexander Vindman interview airs on 'NBC Nightly News' – 'NBC Nightly News', including the first TV interview with interview with Lt. Col. (Ret.) Alexander Vindman, a key witness in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, who speaks with NBC News' Lester Holt in his first public remarks since testifying in November 2019 before the House Intelligence Committee

Weblinks: http://www.nbcuni.com/, https://twitter.com/nbc

Contacts: Dominique Cuce, NBC News, dominique.cuce@nbcuni.com, 1 212 664 6192

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:00 PM President Trump participates in ABC News live town hall with undecided voters – 'The Presidential Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Questions' on ABC News, a town hall with President Donald Trump and undecided voters – live from Philadelphia – anchored by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopolous, providing undecided voters with an opportunity to ask President Trump their questions ahead of the 3 Nov presidential election

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Weblinks: http://abc.go.com, https://twitter.com/ABCNetwork

Contacts: Heather Riley, ABC News media relations, Heather.M.Riley@abc.com; Elizabeth Hecht, ABC News media relations, elizabeth.g.hecht@abc.com;