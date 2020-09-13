National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Sunday-White House for Sunday, Sep. 13.

———- PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Sunday, Sep. 13 7:00 PM President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Las Vegas, NV

Location: Las Vegas, NV

———- VICE PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Sunday, Sep. 13 Vice President Mike Pence no public events scheduled

Monday, Sep. 14 11:00 AM Make America Great Again event with Vice President Mike Pence in Wisconsin

Location: Janesville, WI

———- PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:00 PM President Trump participates in ABC News live town hall with undecided voters – ‘The Presidential Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Questions’ on ABC News, a town hall with President Donald Trump and undecided voters – live from Philadelphia – anchored by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopolous, providing undecided voters with an opportunity to ask President Trump their questions ahead of the 3 Nov presidential election

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Tuesday, Sep. 15 Israel and UAE sign normalization deal at the White House – President Donald Trump hosts delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates at the White House to sign deal normalizing relations between the two countries, one month after they agreed to establish full diplomatic relations. The announcement was followed by the first direct commercial flight between the two countries and the establishment of telephone links, and the UAE also announced the end of its boycott of Israel. Delegations are led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

———- VICE PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Tuesday, Sep. 15 11:00 AM Workers for Trump event with Vice President Mike Pence in Ohio

Location: Zanesville, OH

———- STATE DEPARTMENT ———-

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:15 AM Atlantic Council hosts conversation with Secretary of State Pompeo – Atlantic Council hosts conversation with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – an Atlantic Council Front Page event – discussing his recent trip to Central and Eastern Europe and ‘how European nations are awakening to the China challenge’

———- ECONOMIC RELEASES ———-

Tuesday, Sep. 15 8:30 AM Import and Export Price Indexes

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:15 AM Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization

Tuesday, Sep. 15 11:00 AM Mexico Leading Indicators

Tuesday, Sep. 15 11:00 AM Federal Open Market Committee meeting – Federal Open Market Committee two-day meeting begins, with interest rates decision tomorrow. Held via conference call * The FOMC decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 0-0.25% at its last meeting in July as it continued to deal with the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the U.S. economy

Location: Washington, DC

Tuesday, Sep. 15 4:30 PM API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

