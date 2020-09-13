Giants-Padres doubleheader set after false positive test

National-World

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will play a doubleheader today after Major League Baseball determined that a Giants player received a false positive on a coronavirus test. Games Friday and yesterday in San Diego were postponed following the positive test. But MLB says it was determined that “the presumptive positive did not represent an actual infection or present a risk to other personnel.”

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former New England quarterback Tom Brady makes his Tampa Bay debut today against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. It’s the first NFL game ever featuring two quarterbacks in their 40s. Brady is 43 and Brees is 41. They’ll be playing in an empty Superdome because of the coronavirus pandemic.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers can reach the Western Conference finals for the first time if they can beat the Denver Nuggets today in Game 6 of their semifinal series. The Clippers started the game with a 3-2 lead in the series. It’s a big day for Los Angeles sports. The Clippers-Nuggets game will be followed by two NFL games featuring L.A. teams: the Chargers at Cincinnati and the Rams hosting Dallas.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The New York Islanders will try to even their Eastern Conference final series with Tampa Bay today in Game 4. After dropping the series opener 8-2, the Islanders and Lightning split the next two games. Tampa Bay will have Alex Killorn back from a suspension. Leading scorer Brayden Point’s status is more uncertain after he missed Game 3.

NEW YORK (AP) — No. 2-seeded Dominic Thiem (teem) faces No. 5-seeded Alexander Zverev this afternoon in the U.S. Open men’s final. Whoever wins will become a first-time Grand Slam champion. This is Thiem’s fourth major title match and Zverev’s debut in a Slam final.