Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for 351 yards and combined for three touchdowns, and No. 1 Clemson continued its domination of Wake Forest with a 37-13 victory in the season opener for both teams. Travis Etienne ran for 102 yards and a touchdown for Clemson, which improved to 70-5 since the start of the 2015 season under coach Dabo Swinney. Clemson has now outscored Wake Forest 152-19 over the last three seasons, holding the Demon Deacons to just one touchdown.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kyren Williams ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, grad quarterback Ian Book threw for 263 yards and No. 10 Notre Dame beat Duke 27-13 on Saturday at rainy Notre Dame Stadium in the season and Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. The speedy Williams, who saw limited action last season as a freshman, had 19 carries and also was Notre Dame’s leading receiver with two receptions for 93 yards, one a 75-yarder in the first half. The victory was Notre Dame’s 19th straight at home and the first for the Fighting Irish in a conference after 132 years as an independent. Because of COVID-19, the Irish are playing this season as a member of the ACC.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Javonte Williams ran for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and No. 18 North Carolina overcame a mistake-filled performance to beat Syracuse 31-6 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams. Michael Carter added 138 yards of total offense for the Tar Heels, who won in an empty home stadium after the school opted to open with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. Williams’ three touchdown runs in the fourth quarter helped UNC blow the game open after leading just 10-6 entering the fourth. Tommy DeVito threw for 112 yards but took seven sacks for the Orange, who had 202 total yards.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — True freshman Jeff Sims, who was once a Florida State commitment, threw for 277 yards and a touchdown as Georgia Tech defeated the Seminoles 16-13. Sims completed 24 of 35 passes and had two costly interceptions but the Jacksonville, Florida, native also ran for 64 yards and helped guide Georgia Tech to the season-opening win. Jordan Mason also ran 14 times for 55 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown run. James Blackman completed 23 of 43 passes for 198 yards but he was largely ineffective after the Seminoles scored a touchdown and a field goal on their first two drives.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh scored on each of its first six possessions as the Panthers raced to a 55-0 victory over Austin Peay. With Pittsburgh up 42-0 halftime, the teams agreed to play 10-minute quarters in the second half. Seven Panthers players were held out of the game due to COVID-19 protocol. Kenny Pickett accounted for two touchdowns and threw to seven receivers. Six players scored touchdowns during the Panthers’ offensive explosion.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Micale Cunningham accounted for four touchdowns and passed for a career-high 343 yards, helping Louisville overcome a mistake-prone start to roll Western Kentucky 35-21 in the season opener for both schools. Cunningham completed 19 of 34 passes with TDs of 28, 2 and 70 yards to surpass his previous yardage best of 288 last season against Boston College. The junior quarterback also rushed for a 14-yard score after hitting tight end Ean Pfeifer with his first TD pass that tied the game at 7. Tyrrell Pigrome tossed a 12-yard TD to Mitchell Tinsley and finished with 129 yards passing in his WKU debut.

UNDATED (AP) — The first big weekend of college football has been mostly stripped of the pageantry that is at the heart of the game. The stands in stadiums were empty, or attendance was limited, because of a pandemic that has disrupted the season. That didn’t stop shows of support for the fight against racial injustice. Players for Kansas State and Arkansas State locked arms on the sidelines with their teammates before their game. K-State players spoke in a video calling for unity and equality, and there were cheers and applause following a moment of reflection. A similar scene played out before West Virginia’s game against Eastern Kentucky.

UNDATED (AP) — The Sun Belt Conference and the Big Ten grabbed headlines on the first Saturday of the college football season with Power Five conference teams in action. Louisiana-Lafayette knocked off No. 23 Iowa State on the road and Arkansas State went on the road and did the same to Kansas State. The Big Ten is taking steps toward playing a fall season a little more than a month after it was postponed.