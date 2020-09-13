Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

National-World

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Rattler passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns in his first start, and No. 5 Oklahoma rolled past Missouri State 48-0. Rattler, a highly touted redshirt freshman, only played the first two quarters and helped the Sooners take a 41-0 lead at halftime. The Sooners led 31-0 at the end of the first quarter. They gained total 608 yards, including 484 passing. It was a rough debut with the Missouri State for coach Bobby Petrino, best known for his success at Louisville and Arkansas.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley confirmed after the No. 5 Sooners’ opening victory over Missouri State that the game had been jeopardy of being postponed or canceled because of the Sooners’ COVID-19 cases. Earlier, the Springfield News-Leader reported that Missouri State President Clif Smart told the school’s board of governors that the game had been in doubt. Several Oklahoma players were out, including kicker Gabe Brkic and running back T.J. Pledger. Brkic was a preseason second-team All-American. Pledger was listed as the starting running back. Anton Harrison, a true freshman who was listed as the starting left tackle, also did not play. Oklahoma won 48-0.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sam Ehlinger passed for a career-high five touchdowns in the first half and No. 14 Texas rolled over UTEP 59-3. Ehlinger’s first throw was a 78-yard touchdown to Joshua Moore on the first play. Ehlinger finished with 426 yards passing and left the game midway through the third quarter. Texas announced a crowd of 15,337 in a stadium that usually holds almost 100,000. Students using season ticket passes had to first pass a COVID-19 test provided by the school on Friday. Texas reported 95 positive cases among 1,198 student tests taken. Students were the only fans required to be tested.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Louisiana-Lafayette got kick and punt returns for touchdowns to help secure one of its biggest wins in program history, 31-14 win over No. 23 Iowa State. On a day when both offenses seemed overmatched, the Ragin’ Cajuns were ignited by Chris Smith’s 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and Eric Garror’s 83-yard punt return in the third. Levi Lewis also threw a 78-yard scoring pass to Peter LeBlanc to give Louisiana-Lafayette a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter. Louisiana-Lafayette beat a Top 25 opponent on the road for the first time, having gone 0-26 against ranked foes away fro home.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores, Coastal Carolina forced Kansas into three early turnovers, and the Chanticleers rolled to a 38-23 victory early Sunday to cap a big weekend for the Sun Belt. Earlier on Saturday, Louisiana bludgeoned No. 23 Iowa State and Arkansas State rallied to beat Kansas State. That made their lightly regarded league 3-0 against the mighty Big 12 with all of the Sun Belt’s wins coming on the road. The Jayhawks have a week off now before beginning the conference portion of their schedule against Baylor.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jonathan Adams Jr. caught three touchdown passes, including the game-winner with 38 seconds remaining, and Arkansas State defeated Kansas State 35-31. Layne Hatcher threw a 17-yard pass to Adams for the winning score after the Wildcats had taken a 31-28 lead on a Blake Lynch 35-yard field goal with 2:30 remaining. Arkansas State held the Wildcats to 91 yards rushing. Skylar Thompson threw for 259 yards and two scores for Kansas State.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield gave West Virginia’s running game a lift as the Mountaineers beat Eastern Kentucky 56-10. Brown and Sinkfield both finished with career highs of 123 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the Mountaineers’ season opener. West Virginia did not have a single 100-yard rusher last season. Brown also caught a touchdown pass from Jarret Doege, who finished with three. West Virginia overcame the suspension of 11 players for reasons that were undisclosed and not related to the coronavirus pandemic. The Mountaineers led 42-7 at halftime.

UNDATED (AP) — The first big weekend of college football has been mostly stripped of the pageantry that is at the heart of the game. The stands in stadiums were empty, or attendance was limited, because of a pandemic that has disrupted the season. That didn’t stop shows of support for the fight against racial injustice. Players for Kansas State and Arkansas State locked arms on the sidelines with their teammates before their game. K-State players spoke in a video calling for unity and equality, and there were cheers and applause following a moment of reflection. A similar scene played out before West Virginia’s game against Eastern Kentucky.