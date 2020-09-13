Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

National-World

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a football season _ maybe as soon as late October _ though a vote to restart the postponed season is not guaranteed. A person with direct knowledge of the situation said the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force held a meeting, with the medical subcommittee making a presentation to a subgroup of presidents and chancellors. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not planning to make any announcements about its efforts to return to play, said it was a “positive meeting” that led to the scheduling of a presentation to the full group of presidents and chancellors.

UNDATED (AP) — The Sun Belt Conference and the Big Ten grabbed headlines on the first Saturday of the college football season with Power Five conference teams in action. Louisiana-Lafayette knocked off No. 23 Iowa State on the road and Arkansas State went on the road and did the same to Kansas State. The Big Ten is taking steps toward playing a fall season a little more than a month after it was postponed.

UNDATED (AP) — The first big weekend of college football has been mostly stripped of the pageantry that is at the heart of the game. The stands in stadiums were empty, or attendance was limited, because of a pandemic that has disrupted the season. That didn’t stop shows of support for the fight against racial injustice. Players for Kansas State and Arkansas State locked arms on the sidelines with their teammates before their game. K-State players spoke in a video calling for unity and equality, and there were cheers and applause following a moment of reflection. A similar scene played out before West Virginia’s game against Eastern Kentucky.

UNDATED (AP) — The pandemic continues to disrupt college sports. Virginia and Virginia Tech have postponed their Sept. 19 football opener because of COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech. The schools say this was a mutual agreement. Virginia Tech also will not hold football practice for four days. Virginia Tech said Friday it has had 219 positive tests for the coronavirus in the previous seven days, putting its total infections at 633 since testing began Aug. 3. The numbers have risen steadily since students returned to campus Aug. 24.