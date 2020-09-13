Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 4:40 a.m. EDT

National-World

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Defense Ministry has blasted a critical U.S. report on the country’s military ambitions, saying it is the U.S. instead that poses the biggest threat to the international order and world peace. The statement follows the Sept. 2 release of the annual Defense Department report to Congress on Chinese military developments and goals that it said would have serious implications for U.S. national interests and the security of the international rules-based order. China’s ministry called the report a wanton distortion of its military aims. It says U.S. actions in Iraq, Syria, Libya and other countries over the past two decades have resulted in the deaths of more than 800,000 people and displacement of millions.

MIAMI (AP) — A strengthening Paulette has become a hurricane as it bears down on Bermuda, threatening to bring dangerous storm surge, coastal flooding and high winds to the territory in coming days. Paulette had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as of 11 p.m. Saturday and was about 385 miles southeast of Bermuda. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami warned Paulette was expected to become a dangerous hurricane when it nears Bermuda. Forecasters say storm surge, coastal flooding and heavy rainfall totals are likely. The hurricane is expected to cross near or over Bermuda on Monday.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Wildfire smoke that poses a health hazard to millions is choking the West Coast as firefighters battle deadly blazes. The flames have obliterated some towns and displaced tens of thousands of people in California and Oregon. Many people who still have homes are not safe in them. A half-million Oregonians are under evacuation warnings or orders to leave. With air contamination levels at historic highs, people are stuffing towels against door jambs to keep smoke out. Some even wear N95 masks in their own homes. The death toll stands at 31 in the region and is expected to rise.

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff says two deputies were shot in their patrol car at a Metro rail station in what appeared to be an ambush. Sheriff Alex Villanueva says a 31-year-old female deputy and a 24-year-old male deputy were shot Saturday evening while parked outside a transit station in Compton. Both were shot multiple times and underwent surgery. Video shared by the sheriff’s department showed a suspect walk up to the vehicle and fire a pistol into a window. The incident happened around 7 p.m. a short distance from the Compton sheriff’s station. Deputies were searching for a suspect.

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A landslide triggered by overnight rainfall has swept through three Nepalese villages, killing at least six people while 26 are reported missing and believed to be buried by debris. Rescuers and villagers east of the capital, Kathmandu, managed to pull out the six bodies from underneath houses and are searching for the others. Landslides are common in mountainous Nepal during the monsoon season that usually ends in September. According to the Home Ministry, monsoon-related deaths this year have reached 351 with 85 missing.