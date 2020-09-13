Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

National-World

UNDATED (AP) — TikTok’s owner has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as the tech partner that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the U.S., according to a source familiar with the deal. The choice came a week before President Donald Trump’s deadline to ban it in the U.S. Microsoft said in a Sunday statement that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, “let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft.” The Trump administration has threatened to ban TikTok by mid-September and ordered ByteDance to sell its U.S. business, claiming national-security risks due to its Chinese ownership.

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are rising, despite the rollercoast ride that closed Wall Street last week, as traders awaited cues from the U.S. central bank expected later in the week. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China all rose in Monday morning trading. On players’ radar screens is the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee, which is meeting later in the week. The Fed’s massive aid for the economy has helped underpin the markets’ recovery from the coronavirus downturn by slashing short-term interest rates to record lows and buying up bonds to support markets.

UNDATED (AP) — A Northern California sheriff said Sunday that two more people have been confirmed dead from wildfires burning in the state. That brings the state’s total wildfire death toll to 24 this year. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said seven people remain missing. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the area on Monday through Monday night. Incident Meteorologist Dan Borsum said strong southerly winds and low humidity Monday will result in elevated fire weather conditions across the region. He said conditions may improve a little bit Tuesday but not a lot. Borsum added that the air quality in the region may not improve until October.

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) — Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents are preparing for a new weather onslaught as Tropical Storm Sally churns northward. Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sally is expected to become a hurricane on Monday and reach shore by early Tuesday, bringing dangerous weather conditions including risk of flooding to a region stretching from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged people to prepare for the storm immediately. He also said there are still many from southwestern Louisiana who evacuated from Hurricane Laura into New Orleans — exactly the area that could be hit by Sally.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Donald Trump openly defied state regulations and his own administration’s pandemic guidelines as he gathered thousands of supporters inside a suburban Las Vegas warehouse Sunday night. Trump soaked up the raucous cheers from the largely mask-free crowd but made no mention of the nearly 200,000 U.S. deaths and ongoing infections from the novel coronavirus. Not since a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was blamed for a surge of infections has Trump gathered so many indoors. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, said Trump was “taking reckless and selfish actions” that endangered lives. Those in the stands directly behind Trump and likely to be captured on TV were ordered to wear face coverings.