Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

National-World

UNDATED (AP) — The first big weekend of college football has been mostly stripped of the pageantry that is at the heart of the game. The stands in stadiums were empty, or attendance was limited, because of a pandemic that has disrupted the season. That didn’t stop shows of support for the fight against racial injustice. Players for Kansas State and Arkansas State locked arms on the sidelines with their teammates before their game. K-State players spoke in a video calling for unity and equality, and there were cheers and applause following a moment of reflection. A similar scene played out before West Virginia’s game against Eastern Kentucky.

UNDATED (AP) — The Sun Belt Conference and the Big Ten grabbed headlines on the first Saturday of the college football season with Power Five conference teams in action. Louisiana-Lafayette knocked off No. 23 Iowa State on the road and Arkansas State went on the road and did the same to Kansas State. The Big Ten is taking steps toward playing a fall season a little more than a month after it was postponed.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Coach Gus Malzahn said Auburn had five starters out of practice this week because of COVID-19-related issues.Malzahn said Saturday the 11th-ranked Tigers had two new positive tests this week and 10 total players are sidelined from practice. He didn’t identify the players and declined to say if a particular position group had been hit hardest.Auburn opens the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky.

UNDATED (AP) — The pandemic continues to disrupt college sports. Virginia and Virginia Tech have postponed their Sept. 19 football opener because of COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech. The schools say this was a mutual agreement. Virginia Tech also will not hold football practice for four days. Virginia Tech said Friday it has had 219 positive tests for the coronavirus in the previous seven days, putting its total infections at 633 since testing began Aug. 3. The numbers have risen steadily since students returned to campus Aug. 24.