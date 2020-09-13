Meadow Walker posts touching message for what would have been her father’s 47th birthday

National-World

Actor Paul Walker’s daughter is remembering his life and legacy on what would have been his 47th birthday.

Meadow Walker posted an image on her Instagram account Saturday of her and her father when she was young. She accompanied the photo with a very simple caption.

“The moment I realized we are twins. happy birthday to the most beautiful soul,” she wrote.

The 21-year-old then dedicated her annual “Do Good Challenge” to her famous father and encouraged her followers to do a random act of kindness for someone else. Walker also spoke about her friendships and urged everyone to “tell your friends you love them and acknowledge them for standing by your side no matter what.”

Meadow was 15 years old when her father died in a car crash in 2013. He was 40 years old.

Paul Walker appeared in many small roles before his career took off when he was cast as undercover cop Brian O’Conner, who infiltrated a street-racing gang in 2001’s “The Fast and the Furious.”

At the time of his death, he was working on the seventh “The Fast and the Furious” film.