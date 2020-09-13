Nuggets do it again, taking Clippers to Game 7 in West

National-World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The never-say-die Denver Nuggets have pulled off another season-saving comeback. And after rallying from 19 points down with 22 minutes remaining, they’ll see the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 on Tuesday night for a berth in the Western Conference finals. Nikola Jokic (NEE’-koh-lah YOH’-kich) had 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, and the Nuggets topped the Clippers 111-98 to even their West semifinal series at three games apiece. Jamal Murray scored 21 for Denver, which got 16 from Gary Harris, 13 from Michael Porter Jr. and 10 from Monte Morris. Paul George had 33 points, Kawhi Leonard scored 25 and Lou Williams had 14 for the Clippers.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Mike D’Antoni has told the Houston Rockets that he won’t be back as coach with them next season. The person tells The Associated Press that D’Antoni told the Rockets today that he would seek coaching options elsewhere for next season and not return to Houston. Houston’s season ended with last night’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres drove in two with a pinch-hit double with two outs in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 to complete a pivotal four-game sweep. The Yankees have won five straight and moved 5 1/2 games ahead of the Orioles for the eighth and final AL postseason spot. New York dropped three of four last weekend in Baltimore but outscored the O’s 21-3 this weekend. Dillon Tate allowed singles by Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier before Baltimore called on left-hander Tanner Scott. Torres hit for lefty-swinging Brett Gardner and roped a 1-0 pitch to the warning track in right-center field.

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Sixto Sánchez pitched a three-hitter over seven innings for his first complete game in five major league starts, leading the Miami Marlins over Philadelphia 2-1 in a doubleheader opener. Facing the organization that traded him before the 2019 season, Sanchez struck out four, walked three and hit a batter. He became the second Marlins pitcher to go the distance by his fifth game. Miami, in line for a playoff berth as a wild card, moved within a half-game of the second-place Phillies in the NL East.

UNDATED (AP) — Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian (ap-ah-LA’-chihn) State are among 10 new teams ranked in the first regular-season Associated Press college football poll, which was stripped of the schools not yet scheduled to play a fall season. After all Division I teams were eligible to be voted on for the preseason Top 25, the panel of 61 voters was permitted to only consider teams playing in the fall now that the season has started. That meant preseason No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Oregon, along with six other Big Ten and Pac-12 teams, slipped out of the rankings. Among the replacements were Sun Belt powers Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State.