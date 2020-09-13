The Latest: Thiem, Zverev set for title match at US Open

National-World

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev are set for the U.S. Open final, with the winner giving men’s tennis its first new Grand Slam champion in six years.

Marin Cilic’s U.S. Open title in 2014 was the last won by somebody who hadn’t previously won a major singles title.

Thiem, the No. 2 seed, is in its fourth opportunity to win one. The Austrian lost two French Open finals to Rafael Nadal and fell in this year’s Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic.

The fifth-seeded Zverev is in his first Grand Slam final. He had to win a five-setter in the semifinals so he should be helped by cloudy, comfortable conditions in New York on Sunday.

