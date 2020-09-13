The Top Twenty Five

National-World

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Clemson (60) 1-0 1524 1 2. Alabama 0-0 1456 3 3. Oklahoma 1-0 1361 4 4. Georgia 0-0 1324 5 5. Florida 0-0 1237 8 6. LSU (1) 0-0 1236 6 7. Notre Dame 1-0 1155 10 8. Auburn 0-0 1055 11 9. Texas 1-0 1033 14 10. Texas A&M 0-0 983 13 11. Oklahoma St. 0-0 927 15 12. North Carolina 1-0 892 18 13. Cincinnati 0-0 647 20 14. UCF 0-0 632 21 15. Tennessee 0-0 528 24 16. Memphis 1-0 495 – 17. Miami 1-0 463 – 18. Louisville 1-0 387 – 19. Louisiana-Lafayette 1-0 377 – 20. Virginia Tech 0-0 368 – 21. BYU 1-0 357 – 22. Army 2-0 243 – 23. Kentucky 0-0 238 – 24. Appalachian St. 1-0 237 – 25. Pittsburgh 1-0 157 –

Others receiving votes: Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas St. 33, SMU 32, Iowa St. 14, Mississippi St. 14, Boise St. 6, South Florida 6, Mississippi 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida St. 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1.