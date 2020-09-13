The Top Twenty Five
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Clemson (60)
|1-0
|1524
|1
|2. Alabama
|0-0
|1456
|3
|3. Oklahoma
|1-0
|1361
|4
|4. Georgia
|0-0
|1324
|5
|5. Florida
|0-0
|1237
|8
|6. LSU (1)
|0-0
|1236
|6
|7. Notre Dame
|1-0
|1155
|10
|8. Auburn
|0-0
|1055
|11
|9. Texas
|1-0
|1033
|14
|10. Texas A&M
|0-0
|983
|13
|11. Oklahoma St.
|0-0
|927
|15
|12. North Carolina
|1-0
|892
|18
|13. Cincinnati
|0-0
|647
|20
|14. UCF
|0-0
|632
|21
|15. Tennessee
|0-0
|528
|24
|16. Memphis
|1-0
|495
|–
|17. Miami
|1-0
|463
|–
|18. Louisville
|1-0
|387
|–
|19. Louisiana-Lafayette
|1-0
|377
|–
|20. Virginia Tech
|0-0
|368
|–
|21. BYU
|1-0
|357
|–
|22. Army
|2-0
|243
|–
|23. Kentucky
|0-0
|238
|–
|24. Appalachian St.
|1-0
|237
|–
|25. Pittsburgh
|1-0
|157
|–
Others receiving votes: Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas St. 33, SMU 32, Iowa St. 14, Mississippi St. 14, Boise St. 6, South Florida 6, Mississippi 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida St. 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1.