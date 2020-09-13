Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

National-World

BC-FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asia shares rise as investors look ahead to Fed meeting

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are rising, despite the rollercoast ride that closed Wall Street last week, as traders awaited cues from the U.S. central bank expected later in the week. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China all rose in Monday morning trading. On players’ radar screens is the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee, which is meeting later in the week. The Fed’s massive aid for the economy has helped underpin the markets’ recovery from the coronavirus downturn by slashing short-term interest rates to record lows and buying up bonds to support markets.

TIKTOK-MICROSOFT

Source: Oracle wins TikTok over Microsoft in Trump-urged bid

TikTok’s owner has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as the tech partner that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the U.S., according to a source familiar with the deal. The choice came a week before President Donald Trump’s deadline to ban it in the U.S. Microsoft said in a Sunday statement that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, “let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft.” The Trump administration has threatened to ban TikTok by mid-September and ordered ByteDance to sell its U.S. business, claiming national-security risks due to its Chinese ownership.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP

In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Donald Trump openly defied state regulations and his own administration’s pandemic guidelines as he gathered thousands of supporters inside a suburban Las Vegas warehouse Sunday night. Trump soaked up the raucous cheers from the largely mask-free crowd but made no mention of the nearly 200,000 U.S. deaths and ongoing infections from the novel coronavirus. Not since a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was blamed for a surge of infections has Trump gathered so many indoors. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, said Trump was “taking reckless and selfish actions” that endangered lives. Those in the stands directly behind Trump and likely to be captured on TV were ordered to wear face coverings.

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES

Winds a worry as death toll reaches 35 from West Coast fires

BEAVERCREEK, Ore. (AP) — Warnings of strong winds that could fan the wildfires on the West Coast have added urgency to firefighters’ efforts. The alerts stretch from hard-hit southern Oregon to Northern California and last through Monday evening. One family that lost their home fears having to evacuate a second time because of the weather. Authorities say nearly all the dozens of people reported missing after a devastating blaze in southern Oregon have been accounted for, but the fires have killed 35 people from California to Washington state. The flames have turned homes into rubble, forced tens of thousands to flee and shrouded the region with smoke so thick that air quality was some of the worst in the world.

AP-TEN-US-OPEN

Thiem 1st since 1949 to win US Open after ceding 1st 2 sets

NEW YORK (AP) — Dominic Thiem has become the first man in 71 years to win the U.S. Open after dropping the first two sets of the final. Thiem earned his first Grand Slam title Sunday with a 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) comeback victory against Alexander Zverev. It’s the first time the U.S. Open final ended with a fifth-set tiebreaker. Pancho Gonzalez made the same sort of turnaround against Ted Schroeder in 1949 to win the event then known as the U.S. Championships. Thiem is a 27-year-old from Austria who entered Sunday with an 0-3 career record in major title matches. This was Zverev’s debut in a Grand Slam final.

DEPUTIES SHOT-CALIFORNIA

Gunman sought after California deputies shot in patrol car

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says two deputies wounded in an apparent ambush attack shooting appear to be doing OK and will likely recover. Authorities were searching Sunday for the gunman who shot and wounded the deputies who were sitting in their squad car Saturday night. Officials announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The department released video showing a gunman open fire on the deputies’ patrol car. The deputies, a man and a woman who graduated from the academy just 14 months ago, underwent surgery and were in critical condition Sunday. A handful of protesters gathered outside the the hospital where the injured deputies were being treated.

NEW ZEALAND-ANTARCTIC FIRST FLIGHT

First US spring flight to Antarctica aims to keep out virus

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The first U.S. flight into Antarctica following months of winter darkness has arrived, with crews taking extra precautions to keep out the coronavirus. Antarctica is the only continent without the virus, and there is a global effort to make sure incoming scientists and workers don’t bring it with them. The flight from New Zealand on Monday was delayed for three weeks by strong storms, resulting in an extended six-week quarantine for the 106 passengers and crew who boarded the plane. The 30 countries that make up the Council of Managers of National Antarctic Programs teamed up early to keep the virus out.

AP-US-POLICE-DEPUTY-ACCIDENTAL-SHOOTING

Police: Deputy’s gun accidentally fires in diner, injures 2

CAMDEN, N.Y. (AP) — State police say an upstate New York police deputy’s gun accidentally discharged in a restaurant and injured two people. The incident occurred Saturday evening at a restaurant in Camden, about 20 miles northeast of Syracuse. State police say an off-duty Otsego County deputy’s handgun discharged while he was seated at a table. The bullet went through the bottom of his pants, ricocheted off the floor and struck a 38-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl. The woman suffered a minor injury to her right foot, and the girl was treated for a laceration to her right thigh and elbow. State police are investigating.

BC-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-GEORGIA-ARREST

Sheriff: Deputy on video punching Black man in Georgia fired

A sheriff’s office in Georgia says it has fired a deputy seen on video repeatedly punching a Black man during a traffic stop. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday the deputy was fired for using excessive force. It did not identify the deputy. It said a criminal investigation has been turned over to the district attorney’s office. According to his attorney, 26-year-old Roderick Walker was arrested and beaten after Clayton County sheriff’s deputies pulled over the vehicle he was riding in Friday with his girlfriend, their 5-month-old child and his stepson for an alleged broken taillight and asked for his identification.

AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST

The Latest: S. Korea eases restrictions as virus cases drop

South Korea has reported its lowest daily virus tally in about a month as it began easing its tough social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says the 109 new cases added in the past 24 hours took the country’s total to 22,285 with 363 deaths. It’s the 12th consecutive day for South Korea’s daily jump to stay in the 100s. The 109 additional cases are also the lowest daily tally since mid-August.