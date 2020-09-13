Update on the latest sports

National-World

NBA PLAYOFFS-CLIPPERS/NUGGETS

Nuggets do it again, taking Clippers to Game 7 in West

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The never-say-die Denver Nuggets have pulled off another season-saving comeback. And after rallying from 19 points down with 22 minutes remaining, they’ll see the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 on Tuesday night for a berth in the Western Conference finals.

Nikola Jokic (NEE’-koh-lah YOH’-kich) had 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, and the Nuggets topped the Clippers 111-98 to even their West semifinal series at three games apiece. Jamal Murray scored 21 for Denver, which got 16 from Gary Harris, 13 from Michael Porter Jr. and 10 from Monte Morris. Paul George had 33 points, Kawhi Leonard scored 25 and Lou Williams had 14 for the Clippers.

NBA-ROCKETS-D’ANTONI

AP source: D’Antoni tells Rockets he’s not coming back

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Mike D’Antoni has told the Houston Rockets that he won’t be back as coach with them next season. The person tells The Associated Press that D’Antoni told the Rockets today that he would seek coaching options elsewhere for next season and not return to Houston.

It was not totally unexpected. The Rockets and D’Antoni couldn’t agree on an extension last year, meaning he was coaching this season with no guarantee of his future in Houston.

Houston’s season ended Saturday night with a 119-96 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

D’Antoni was with the Rockets for four seasons. Houston went 217-101 in his regular-season contests, a .682 winning percentage.

Houston becomes the eighth team that will be going through a coaching change since the end of the regular season — March 11 for eight clubs that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart bubble, and mid-August for the league’s 22 other franchises.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Newton runs for 2 TDs, Patriots hold off Dolphins 21-11

UNDATED (AP) — Cam Newton rushed for two touchdowns and the New England Patriots held on to beat the Miami Dolphins 21-11.

Newton rushed for 15 times for 75 yards and threw for 155 yards, leading a Patriots offensive attack that did most of its damage on the ground in their first game since the departure of Tom Brady this offseason. Sony Michel added a touchdown for New England.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was 20 of 30 for 191 yards and three interceptions. Miami was held to 269 yards. Dolphins top receiver DeVante Parker left in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Lamar Jackson threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns to help the Baltimore Ravens beat the Browns 38-6, ruining Kevin Stefanski’s debut as Cleveland’s head coach in a game played without fans in attendance. Although the COVID-19 pandemic kept the seats empty and the play was sloppy following a preseason without any games, two constants prevailed: Jackson was the focal point of a high-powered offense and the Browns lost another opener. Facing a Cleveland secondary depleted by injuries, Jackson completed 20 of 25 passes and racked up a team-high 45 yards on the ground.

— Russell Wilson threw four touchdown passes to lead the Seattle Seahawks to a 38-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The Seahawks took advantage of what was essentially a neutral site to pull away in the second half. Wilson completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards, throwing a pair of TD passes in the first quarter and two more in the third. Atlanta’s Matt Ryan threw for 450 yards in a losing effort.

— Josh Allen led three consecutive first-half touchdown drives and the Buffalo Bills overcame their own sloppiness and injuries to two starting linebackers in a 27-17 season-opening win over the New York Jets. John Brown had six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown and Stefon Diggs finished with eight catches for a team-leading 86 yards in his Bills debut. Allen finished 33 of 46 for 312 yards in becoming Buffalo’s first player to top 300 yards since Tyrod Taylor in 2016. New York’s Sam Darnold finished 21 of 35 for 215 yards, with touchdown and interception.

— Minshew Mania is back and maybe better than before. Gardner Minshew threw three touchdown passes, including a 22-yarder to Keelan Cole in the fourth quarter, and Jacksonville stunned Indianapolis 27-20 in their season opener Sunday. The Jaguars entered Week 1 as the NFL’s biggest home underdogs. Talk of tanking was most prevalent preseason topic surrounding the revamped team. Minshew ended that for now. The second-year pro completed 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and no turnovers. He connected with DJ Chark, rookie Laviska Shenault and Cole for scores. Philip Rivers threw two interceptions in his Indianapolis debut.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Torres’ pinch-double helps Yanks sweep O’s

UNDATED (AP) — Gleyber Torres drove in two with a pinch-hit double with two outs in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 to complete a pivotal four-game sweep. The Yankees have won five straight and moved 5 1/2 games ahead of the Orioles for the eighth and final AL postseason spot.

New York dropped three of four last weekend in Baltimore but outscored the O’s 21-3 this weekend. Dillon Tate allowed singles by Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier before Baltimore called on left-hander Tanner Scott. Torres hit for lefty-swinging Brett Gardner and roped a 1-0 pitch to the warning track in right-center field.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Rookie Sixto Sánchez pitched a three-hitter over seven innings for his first complete game in five major league starts, leading the Miami Marlins over Philadelphia 2-1 in a doubleheader opener. Facing the organization that traded him before the 2019 season, Sanchez struck out four, walked three and hit a batter. He became the second Marlins pitcher to go the distance by his fifth game. Miami, in line for a playoff berth as a wild card, moved within a half-game of the second-place Phillies in the NL East.

— Adam Duvall and Ozzie Albies each hit a two-run homer off a laboring Max Scherzer, and the Atlanta Braves rallied past the Washington Nationals 8-4. Kyle Wright pitched six innings for his first major league win, helping Atlanta take three of four from Washington. Atlanta improved to 21-0 this season when leading after six innings, while Washington fell to 0-21 when trailing after six innings.

— Christian Vázquez and Christian Arroyo homered to help the last-place Boston Red Sox get a split of a four-game series with the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays with a 6-3 victory. Martín Pérez gave up three runs and five hits over five innings. Matt Barnes, the fourth Boston reliever, worked the ninth to get his sixth save. Kevan Smith hit a home run for the Rays, who have lost four of six. Tampa Bay completed the season series 7-3 against the Red Sox. The Rays have won 14 of the last 18 games between the teams.

MLB-REDS-GRAY

Reds’ Sonny Gray goes on injured list with strained back

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pitcher Sonny Gray was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Cincinnati Reds because a strain on the right side of his mid-back, a move retroactive to Friday.

Gray allowed five runs, six hits and three walks over 3 1/3 innings at the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. He is 5-3 with a 3.94 ERA in nine starts but has allowed 11 runs in his last two outings after giving up just nine earned runs in 41 2/3 innings over his first seven. Cincinnati selected the contract of right-hander Sal Romano, who had been on the taxi squad.

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

AP Top 25: La.-Lafayette leads 10 new teams in rankings

UNDATED (AP) — Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State were among 10 new teams ranked Sunday in first regular-season Associated Press college football poll, which was stripped of the teams not yet scheduled to play a fall season.

There was no change at the very top: Preseason No. 1 Clemson received 60 of 61 first place-votes this week.

After all Division I teams were eligible to be voted on for the preseason Top 25, the panel of 61 voters was permitted to consider only teams playing in the fall now that the season has started.

That meant preseason No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Oregon, along with six other Big Ten and Pac-12 teams, dropped out of the rankings. The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American Conference and Mountain West have delayed their seasons, but the Big Ten is taking some steps toward a possible mid-October start.

With those teams gone, Alabama moved up to No. 2. Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Florida. Defending champion LSU, with one first-place vote, is No. 6.

Among the new teams in the rankings were Sun Belt powerhouses Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 19 and Appalachian State at No. 24. The Ragin’ Cajuns pulled off maybe the biggest upset of the weekend, winning at Iowa State 31-14 on Saturday. The Cyclones had been ranked No. 23 and are the one team currently scheduled to play to fall out of the rankings after being in the preseason Top 25.

Louisiana-Lafayette was last ranked in 1943.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BIG TEN

AP Source: Big Ten presidents to reconsider fall football

UNDATED (AP) — Big Ten football might be making a comeback.

Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all — maybe as soon as mid-October — amid pressure to kick off from parents, players, coaches and even the president.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force met Saturday. The medical subcommittee, comprised of athletic directors, doctors and athletic training staffers, made a presentation to a subgroup of eight presidents and chancellors. The presentation included improvements in the availability of rapid, daily COVID-19 testing.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was a “positive meeting” that led to the scheduling of another presentation to the full group of 14 presidents and chancellors Sunday.

The presentation will cover medical, television and scheduling plans for football, the person said. A vote to start a season is not guaranteed on Sunday but could happen in the coming days.

F1-TUSCAN GP

Hamilton wins hectic Tuscan GP, demands justice for Taylor

MUGELLO, Italy (AP) — Lewis Hamilton won a hectic Tuscan Grand Prix to clinch his 90th Formula One win and move one behind Michael Schumacher’s record.

The first F1 race on a track with super-fast corners usually used by MotoGP riders was incident-packed throughout. Two crashes on the first seven laps saw six drivers go out and a red flag suspended the race for the first time after the second one. A second red flag late on following Lance Stroll’s heavy crash meant another grid restart — on Lap 46 of 59. That gave Valtteri Bottas another chance to beat race leader Hamilton if he made a strong start from second. But Hamilton held firm to extend his championship leader over Bottas.

But Hamilton’s focus was elsewhere as he stood on the podium wearing a T-shirt featuring the words “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.” The message was in capital letters on the front of his black shirt. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was fatally shot by police as officers attempted to serve a no-knock search warrant at her apartment on March 13. The shooting has sparked months of protests in Louisville, Kentucky with calls for the officers to be charged in her death.