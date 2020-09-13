Update on the latest sports

National-World

NBA PLAYOFFS-CLIPPERS/NUGGETS

Nuggets do it again, taking Clippers to Game 7 in West

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The never-say-die Denver Nuggets have pulled off another season-saving comeback. And after rallying from 19 points down with 22 minutes remaining, they’ll see the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 on Tuesday night for a berth in the Western Conference finals.

Nikola Jokic (NEE’-koh-lah YOH’-kich) had 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, and the Nuggets topped the Clippers 111-98 to even their West semifinal series at three games apiece. Jamal Murray scored 21 for Denver, which got 16 from Gary Harris, 13 from Michael Porter Jr. and 10 from Monte Morris. Paul George had 33 points, Kawhi Leonard scored 25 and Lou Williams had 14 for the Clippers.

NBA-ROCKETS-D’ANTONI

AP source: D’Antoni tells Rockets he’s not coming back

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Mike D’Antoni has told the Houston Rockets that he won’t be back as coach with them next season and that he would seek coaching options elsewhere for next season and not return to Houston.

It was not totally unexpected. The Rockets and D’Antoni couldn’t agree on an extension last year, meaning he was coaching this season with no guarantee of his future in Houston.

Houston becomes the eighth team that will be going through a coaching change since the end of the regular season — March 11 for eight clubs that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart bubble, and mid-August for the league’s 22 other franchises.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Quick-strike Lightning beat Islanders, on verge of final

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Blake Coleman tied it 15 seconds after the New York Islanders took the lead, Ondrej Palat scored the go-ahead goal 12 seconds later and the Tampa Bay Lightning moved within a victory of the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-1 victory Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. Brayden Point added a goal in the third period in his return after missing Game 3 with injury.

Point was visibly playing through pain after getting tangled up with Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech in the third period and missed the rest of the game, yet when he was on the ice he and the Lightning’s best players were a big reasons they took a 3-1 series lead.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Newton runs for 2 TDs, Patriots hold off Dolphins 21-11

UNDATED (AP) — Cam Newton rushed for two touchdowns and the New England Patriots held on to beat the Miami Dolphins 21-11.

Newton rushed for 15 times for 75 yards and threw for 155 yards, leading a Patriots offensive attack that did most of its damage on the ground in their first game since the departure of Tom Brady this offseason. Sony Michel added a touchdown for New England.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was 20 of 30 for 191 yards and three interceptions. Miami was held to 269 yards. Dolphins top receiver DeVante Parker left in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Lamar Jackson threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns to help the Baltimore Ravens beat the Browns 38-6, ruining Kevin Stefanski’s debut as Cleveland’s head coach in a game played without fans in attendance. Jackson was the focal point of a high-powered offense and the Browns lost another opener. Facing a Cleveland secondary depleted by injuries, Jackson completed 20 of 25 passes and racked up a team-high 45 yards on the ground.

— Peyton Barber ran for two touchdowns and Dwayne Haskins rallied Washington from a 17-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 Sunday in coach Ron Rivera’s debut. Rivera lived up to his “Riverboat Ron” nickname and went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Eagles 5 with the score tied midway through the fourth quarter. Barber ran for the first down and then scored from the 3 to give Washington a 24-17 lead. Wentz was sacked eight times and threw two costly interceptions behind an injury-depleted offense line featuring two guys — right tackle Jack Driscoll and right guard Nate Herbig — starting their first career games.

— Josh Allen led three consecutive first-half touchdown drives and the Buffalo Bills overcame their own sloppiness and injuries to two starting linebackers in a 27-17 season-opening win over the New York Jets. Allen finished 33 of 46 for 312 yards in becoming Buffalo’s first player to top 300 yards since Tyrod Taylor in 2016.

— Minshew Mania is back and maybe better than before. Gardner Minshew threw three touchdown passes, including a 22-yarder to Keelan Cole in the fourth quarter, and Jacksonville stunned Indianapolis 27-20 in their season opener Sunday. The Jaguars entered Week 1 as the NFL’s biggest home underdogs. Ninshew completed 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and no turnovers.

— Josh Jacobs ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns, Derek Carr threw for 239 yards and a score as the Las Vegas Raiders hung on to beat the Carolina Panthers 34-30 to spoil Matt Rhule’s coaching debut. Jacobs’ 6-yard touchdown run around the right end with 4:14 left in the game put the Raiders ahead for good after they’d surrendered a 12-point fourth-quarter lead.

— Mitchell Trubisky lofted a 27-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass to Anthony Miller with 1:54 remaining and the Chicago Bears held on to beat the Detroit Lions 27-23. Detroit drove to the Chicago 16 with a chance to win and rookie running back D’Andre Swift dropped a pass in the end zone. Matthew Stafford threw another incomplete pass as time expired to complete the collapse.

— Aaron Rodgers began his 13th season as Green Bay’s starting quarterback by passing for 364 yards and four touchdowns as the Packers beat the Vikings 43-34. Rodgers took full advantage of the young cornerbacks and the empty stadium in Minnesota. Davante Adams had a career-high, franchise-record-tying 14 catches for 156 yards and two scores.

— Russell Wilson was cooking right from the start, throwing four touchdown passes to lead the Seattle Seahawks to a 38-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener. Wilson completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards, throwing a pair of TD passes in the first quarter and two more in the third. Atlanta’s Matt Ryan threw for 450 yards in a losing effort.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Mills gets no-hitter

UNDATED (AP) — Cubs right-hander Alec Mills cruised through baseball’s second no-hitter this season, completing the 16th such gem in Chicago franchise history in a 12-0 romp over the Milwaukee Brewers. Mills got Jace Peterson, who replaced star slugger Chritsian Yelich late in the blowout, to hit a routine grounder to shortstop Javier Baez with two outs in the ninth. Baez completed the play, and the Cubs swarmed around Mills, tearing off his cap and pulling at the smiling right-hander’s uniform after his first career complete game in his 15th start.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Brad Keller pitched his first major league shutout, tossing a five-hitter as the Kansas City Royals won their sixth in a row by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0. Keller was in total command, allowing only three hits until the ninth inning. Making his 55th career start in the big leagues, he struck two, walked one and threw 111 pitches. It was his second complete game in the majors.

— Texas ace Lance Lynn struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings, Rougned Odor hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and the last-place Rangers beat the AL West-leading Oakland Athletics 6-3. Lynn retired 17 straight after the first two batters reached against the hard-throwing right-hander. Odor homered for the third straight day covering four games, connecting off Oakland starter Frankie Montas for a 4-1 lead in the sixth. Tommy La Stella homered late for the A’s, who split the four-game series.

— Facing the organization that traded him before the 2019 season, Rookie Sixto Sánchez pitched a three-hitter over seven innings for his first complete game in five major league starts, leading the Miami Marlins over Philadelphia 2-1 in a doubleheader opener. Miami, in line for a playoff berth as a wild card, moved within a half-game of the second-place Phillies in the NL East.

— Adam Duvall and Ozzie Albies each hit a two-run homer off a laboring Max Scherzer, and the Atlanta Braves rallied past the Washington Nationals 8-4. Kyle Wright pitched six innings for his first major league win, helping Atlanta take three of four from Washington. Atlanta improved to 21-0 this season when leading after six innings, while Washington fell to 0-21 when trailing after six innings.

— Christian Vázquez and Christian Arroyo homered to help the last-place Boston Red Sox get a split of a four-game series with the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays with a 6-3 victory. Martín Pérez gave up three runs and five hits over five innings. Matt Barnes, the fourth Boston reliever, worked the ninth to get his sixth save. Kevan Smith hit a home run for the Rays, who have lost four of six. Tampa Bay completed the season series 7-3 against the Red Sox. The Rays have won 14 of the last 18 games between the teams.

— Rookie Sixto Sánchez pitched a three-hitter over seven innings for his first complete game in five major league starts, leading the Miami Marlins over Philadelphia 2-1 in a doubleheader opener to close on the second-place Phillies in the NL East. Facing the organization that traded him before the 2019 season, Sanchez (3-1) struck out four, walked three and hit a batter. He became the second Marlins pitcher to go the distance by his fifth game. Miami (22-20), in line for a playoff berth as a wild card, moved within a half-game of the Phillies (23-21).

— Eloy Jiménez homered, Yoán Moncada had three hits and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 for their fourth straight win. AL Central-leading Chicago tuned up for a big series against Minnesota with its ninth consecutive victory against Detroit. The second-place Twins visit the Windy City on Monday for the opener of a four-game set. Jiménez had two hits and two RBIs for the White Sox, who have won eight of nine overall. José Abreu had a run-scoring single for his major league-best 48th RBI.

— Gleyber Torres drove in two with a pinch-hit double with two outs in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 to complete a pivotal four-game sweep. The Yankees have won five straight and moved 5 1/2 games ahead of the Orioles for the eighth and final AL postseason spot.

MLB-NEWS

Pujols hits 660th career homer, ties Mays for 5th place

UNDATED (AP) — Albert Pujols has hit his 660th career homer, tying the Los Angeles Angels slugger for fifth on the all-time list with Willie Mays. Pujols launched a two-run drive in the eighth inning into the empty seats in left field at Coors Field. He was congratulated in the dugout by teammates. It was his first homer since Aug. 4. The 40-year-old Pujols now trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696) on the career home run list.

Elsewhere in the majors:

—Pitcher Sonny Gray was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Cincinnati Reds because a strain on the right side of his mid-back, a move retroactive to Friday. Gray allowed five runs, six hits and three walks over 3 1/3 innings at the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. He is 5-3 with a 3.94 ERA in nine starts but has allowed 11 runs in his last two outings after giving up just nine earned runs in 41 2/3 innings over his first seven. Cincinnati selected the contract of right-hander Sal Romano, who had been on the taxi squad.

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

AP Top 25: La.-Lafayette leads 10 new teams in rankings

UNDATED (AP) — Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State were among 10 new teams ranked Sunday in first regular-season Associated Press college football poll, which was stripped of the teams not yet scheduled to play a fall season.

There was no change at the very top: Preseason No. 1 Clemson received 60 of 61 first place-votes this week.

After all Division I teams were eligible to be voted on for the preseason Top 25, the panel of 61 voters was permitted to consider only teams playing in the fall now that the season has started.

That meant preseason No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Oregon, along with six other Big Ten and Pac-12 teams, dropped out of the rankings. The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American Conference and Mountain West have delayed their seasons, but the Big Ten is taking some steps toward a possible mid-October start.

With those teams gone, Alabama moved up to No. 2. Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Florida. Defending champion LSU, with one first-place vote, is No. 6.

Among the new teams in the rankings were Sun Belt powerhouses Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 19 and Appalachian State at No. 24. The Ragin’ Cajuns pulled off maybe the biggest upset of the weekend, winning at Iowa State 31-14 on Saturday. The Cyclones had been ranked No. 23 and are the one team currently scheduled to play to fall out of the rankings after being in the preseason Top 25.

Louisiana-Lafayette was last ranked in 1943.

F1-TUSCAN GP

Hamilton wins hectic Tuscan GP, demands justice for Taylor

MUGELLO, Italy (AP) — Lewis Hamilton won a hectic Tuscan Grand Prix to clinch his 90th Formula One win and move one behind Michael Schumacher’s record.

The first F1 race on a track with super-fast corners usually used by MotoGP riders was incident-packed throughout. Two crashes on the first seven laps saw six drivers go out and a red flag suspended the race for the first time after the second one. A second red flag late on following Lance Stroll’s heavy crash meant another grid restart — on Lap 46 of 59. That gave Valtteri Bottas another chance to beat race leader Hamilton if he made a strong start from second. But Hamilton held firm to extend his championship leader over Bottas.

But Hamilton’s focus was elsewhere as he stood on the podium wearing a T-shirt featuring the words “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”