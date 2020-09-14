AM Prep-Cooler Copy

National-World

WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT ABOUT RUSSIAN ELECTION INTERFERENCE RAISES CONCERNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — A whistleblower’s allegation that he was pressured to suppress intelligence about Russian election interference is the latest in a series of similar accounts involving former Trump administration officials, raising concerns the White House risks undercutting efforts to stop such intrusions if it plays down the seriousness of the problem.

The administration has taken actions to counter Russian interference, including sanctions and criminal charges designed to call out foreign influence campaigns aimed at American voters. But Trump’s resistance to embracing the gravity of the threat could leave the administration without a consistent and powerful voice of deterrence as it heads into an election that U.S. officials say is again being targeted by Russia.

Brian Murphy, the former top intelligence official at the Department of Homeland Security, alleges in the complaint that he was told to hold back intelligence on Russian interference because it “made the president look bad.” That follows reports that Trump berated his then-intelligence director after a congressional briefing about Moscow’s interference, and that the president sought the firing of another official who told Congress he supported intelligence agencies’ assessment that Russia had interfered in 2016 with a preference for Trump.

MOST OF THOSE MISSING AFTER OREGON FIRES ACCOUNTED FOR

BEAVERCREEK, Ore. (AP) — Nearly all the dozens of people reported missing after a devastating blaze in southern Oregon have been accounted for — even as crews battled wildfires that have killed at least 35 from California to Washington state.

The flames up and down the West Coast have destroyed neighborhoods, leaving charred rubble and burned-out cars, forced tens of thousands to flee and cast a shroud of smoke that has given Seattle, San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, some of the worst air quality in the world.

The smoke filled the air with an acrid metallic smell like pennies and spread to nearby states. While making it difficult to breathe, it helped firefighters by blocking the sun and turning the weather cooler as they tried to get a handle on the blazes, which were slowing in some places.

But warnings of low moisture and strong winds that could fan the flames added urgency to the battle. The so-called red flag warnings stretched from hard-hit southern Oregon to Northern California and extended through this evening.

TROPICAL STORMS THREATEN BERMUDA, U.S. GULF COAST

MIAMI (AP) — Residents of Bermuda are urged to prepare to protect life and property ahead of Hurricane Paulette, while Tropical Storm Sally threatens to intensify into a hurricane as it approached the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Paulette gained hurricane status late Saturday and is expected to bring storm surge, coastal flooding and high winds to Bermuda, according to a U.S. National Hurricane Center advisory.

Bermuda’s government announced that its international airport would close and government buildings would be closed today and tomorrow. It opened several shelters for evacuees.

Paulette had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph as it moved along a curved course toward Bermuda. Forecasters say the biggest threats were strong winds, storm surge, up to 6 inches of rain and life-threatening surf and rip currents.

New Orleans and surrounding areas, meanwhile, are in the crosshairs of Sally, which is expected to become a hurricane today and reach shore by early tomorrow. That storm is expected to bring hurricane conditions to a region stretching from from Morgan City, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the region today.

SHERIFF’S DEPUTY FIRED AFTER BEING CAUGHT ON VIDEO PUNCHING BLACK MAN DURING TRAFFIC STOP

UNDATED (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in Georgia has been fired after being captured on video repeatedly punching a Black man during a traffic stop.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s office says in a statement that the deputy was dismissed for “excessive use of force’” The statement didn’t identify the deputy, but said a criminal investigation has been turned over to the district attorney’s office.

His attorney says Roderick Walker, 26, was arrested and beaten after Clayton County sheriff’s deputies pulled over the vehicle he was riding in Friday with his girlfriend, their 5-month-old child and his stepson for an alleged broken taillight. The deputies asked for Walker’s identification and got upset and demanded he get out of the vehicle when he questioned why they needed it since he wasn’t driving.

The arrest, captured on video by a bystander and shared widely, shows two deputies on top of Walker, one of whom repeatedly punches him. Walker’s girlfriend screams and tells the deputies Walker said he can’t breathe. A child in the vehicle yells, “Daddy.”

As Walker is handcuffed, the deputy who punched him tells the bystander that Walker bit him.

NFL PLAYERS TAKE PART IN VARIOUS PROTESTS DURING GAMES

UNDATED (AP) — Jason Myers kicked off to start the Seattle Seahawks’ season-opener against the Atlanta Falcons, and the ball sailed through the end zone for a touchback. No one moved a step.

Instead, the players all dropped to one knee.

After years of pleading with the NFL to act against systemic racism, they were willing to wait another 10 seconds to make their point.

Teams opening the year in empty stadiums knelt, locked arms, raised fists in protest or stayed off the field entirely for the “Star-Spangled Banner” and the Black anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” yesterday as the once-reluctant league brought racial injustice to the forefront on the NFL’s first full slate of games.

In Atlanta, the teams wore armbands honoring civil rights leader John Lewis and staged the most striking of the day’s gestures: They barely flinched as the opening kickoff landed beyond the end line, took a knee, and remained there for about 10 seconds before trotting off the field to resume the game.

“It’s a start,” Falcons running back Todd Gurley said after the game. “Are we going to keep doing this? … You don’t want to make it a one-time thing — just like having a good game, and then the rest of the season you do nothing.”

Lewis, the Georgia Congressman who died in July, was an honorary captain for the game. The Falcons also wore shirts with his quote: “The Vote is the most powerful, nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society.”

DOMINIC THIEM WINS U.S. OPEN MEN’S FINAL IN UNPRECEDENTED FASHION

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. Open unlike any other finished unlike any other — with an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker as Dominic Thiem became the first man in 71 years to win the tournament final after dropping the first two sets.

So close to defeat in a nearly empty Arthur Ashe Stadium, Thiem slowly but surely turned things around against a faltering Alexander Zverev and surged to a 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory at Flushing Meadows to earn his first Grand Slam title.

When a backhand from Zverev landed wide on the third championship point, a weary Thiem dropped to his back behind the baseline and covered his face with his hands. When he arose, he was met by Zverev, who walked around the net to clasp hands, then embrace his friend and foe, two sights rarely seen in this era of social distancing.

The stands at the stadium were mostly empty — because of the coronavirus.