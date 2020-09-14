AM Prep-Cyber Corner

National-World

IN THE NEWS: T-MOBILE PITCHING IN TO HELP STUDENTS WITH INTERNET SERVICE

NEW YORK (AP) — In a typical school year, students can opt to use their home internet connections to do research or turn in their homework. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, this its not a typical school year. And students who don’t have internet access are struggling — as many school districts have moved all or part of their school day online. T-Mobile is trying to bridge the gap, with a program aimed at boosting internet service for low-income students. The company is rolling out two service plans. One is $12 a month for 100 gigabytes and the other is $15 a month for unlimited data.

IN THE NEWS: TIKTOK DECIDES ON ORACLE AS SUITOR

UNDATED (AP) — It looks like the corporate marriage of TikTok will be consummated with Oracle. A source familiar with the deal says the owner of the China-based video-sharing app has picked Oracle over rival suitor, Microsoft. The source’s report comes on the heels of Microsoft’s announcement yesterday that its bid for TikTok was rejected, paving the way for the union with Oracle. That news comes a week before President Donald is expected to follow through on his promise to ban the Chinese-owned app in the U.S. over spying concerns. Both TikTok and the White House declined to comment yesterday.

ON THE WEB: PEEPS CANDY SUFFERING BECAUSE OF PANDEMIC

CYBERSPACE (AP) — True, many companies have suffered because of the coronavirus pandemic. But one firm can say its sales have gone soft because of the outbreak. Just Born is the company that makes Peeps — the marshmallow treats that are popular during holidays. Production of Peeps were suspended in the spring as the virus spread through Pennsylvania, where Just Born is located. While limited production resumed in mid-May, the company says it will suspend production of its Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day treats — to gear up to meet the Peeps demand for next Easter.

