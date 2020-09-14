AM Prep-Kickers

National-World

SOUTH FLORIDA OVERTURNS BAN ON “SAGGY PANTS”

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida city has decided to hitch up its pants after 13 years — and let drop a ban on “saggy pants.” And unlike the trousers the Opa-locka ordinance was aimed at, the move to end the ban had considerable support. The city commission voted 4-1 last week to repeal the 2007 legislation — along with a 2013 measure that said women could also be cited for wearing pants low enough for their undies to show. The vice mayor of Opa-locka says he’s happy the law is going away because it was more than a fashion statement. Chris Davis says he felt the law disproportionately affected young Black men.

PORTA-POTTY ROLLS DOWN ROUTE 66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It can be a sign of relief to spot a toilet facility along a major highway. But some people traveling through New Mexico felt ill-at-ease when they saw a porta-potty rolling along a major road. It seems the portable toilet was dislodged from its perch by winds — and the gusts blew it along a busy intersection along Route 66. Internet watchers caught wind of this because some motorists caught sight of it on their smartphones — and posted images online. Apparently no one was inside the wayward waystation — and no injuries were reported.