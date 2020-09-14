AM Prep-Music

National-World

TOOTS HIBBERT OF TOOTS AND THE MAYTALS DIES

NEW YORK (AP) – Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals is often credited with coming up with the term “reggae.” Hibbert told the Daily Star in 2012 the term “streggay” was slang for a girl who did not look nice or was not dressed properly. He said one day he started singing “Do the reggay, do the reggay,” which he turned into a song. That song is widely recognized as the song that gave reggae its name. Hibbert said he might have stuck with “streggay” and everyone would be dancing to streggay music. Hibbert died Friday in Kingston, Jamaica, at the age of 77.

HONEY CONE SINGER EDNA WRIGHT DIES

UNDATED (AP) – Darlene Love says she is “in complete shock and so heartbroken” by the death of her younger sister, singer Edna Wright of the group Honey Cone. Love writes on Facebook of the “sudden loss” of Wright but does not give details on her death. Wright was 76. Honey Cone is probably best known for their number-one hit in 1971, “Want Ads.” Their follow-up songs “Stick-Up” and “One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show” were top-20 hits that same year. Honey Cone broke up in 1973. Wright later put out solo records and sang backup for acts like U2, Kim Carnes and Aaron Neville.

JOHN FOGERTY RESPONDS TO TRUMP’S USE OF “FORTUNATE SON”

UNDATED (AP) – John Fogerty says he finds if “confounding” that President Donald Trump has been using the Creedence Clearwater Revival song “Fortunate Son” at campaign rallies. Fogerty says in a Facebook video he wrote “Fortunate Son” in 1969 at the height of the Vietnam War after Fogerty had been drafted and served in the military. Fogerty says he wrote it because he was upset about rich people using their privilege to get out of the draft. He says it’s “confusing” that Trump should use that song because he “probably is the Fortunate Son.” A representative for Trump’s campaign did not return a request for comment.

KANYE WEST EXPECTED TO APPEAL BALLOT REJECTION IN WISCONSIN

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kanye West’s campaign is expected to appeal to the Wisconsin Supreme Court a lower court’s ruling that West did not qualify to be on Wisconsin’s ballot. Late Friday, Brown County Circuit Judge John Zakowski ruled the state elections commission was correct in determining that West missed the filing deadline. The Wisconsin Supreme Court, controlled 4-3 by conservatives, could be forced to act within days on who should be on the ballot. That court put the mailing of absentee ballots on hold Thursday while it considers whether Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins should be added as a presidential candidate.

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING VICTIMS COULD GET $800 MILLION

LAS VEGAS (AP) – More than 4,400 relatives and victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shootings in Las Vegas could receive a total of $800 million in payouts from MGM Resorts International and its insurers. Lawyers for the victims and for MGM say a Nevada court judge will decide whether to approve the documents seeking compensation and punitive damages. A gunman killed 58 people and injured more than 850 others during the country music festival on Oct. 1, 2017. Millions of dollars could go to the most severely injured, while those who file for unseen injuries could get a minimum of $5,000.

DAVID BYRNE SAYS HE TOLD SPIKE LEE ABOUT THE BLACKFACE SKIT

NEW YORK (AP) – Spike Lee was one of the first people to know that David Byrne was going to apologize for wearing blackface in a skit decades ago. Byrne had done a skit in 1984 to promote the “Stop Making Sense” film in which he portrays different characters, including one where he wore brown body paint. Byrne says he wrote to Lee and his band and said, “Heads up, I did this and I’m going to talk about it.” He says Lee said, “I know you. You’re fine,” and the band did too. Byrne says it’s possible to be open about mistakes and bad judgments, and people will forgive them. Lee directed the documentary “American Utopia,” about Byrne’s concert musical. It will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Oct. 17.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN GIVES ADVICE TO BOSTON COLLEGE STUDENTS

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen never went to college and lived to regret it. He wants to make sure current college students get the most out of the experience. Springsteen told first-year and transfer students at Boston College in an online ceremony on Thursday to “absorb every day” of their time there and to not “neglect the life of your mind.” Springsteen said he missed out on that and had to seek out teachers and mentors in libraries and on the street. He says he wishes he had had a place entirely dedicated to learning. The incoming class had been assigned to read Springsteen’s autobiography, “Born to Run,” as part of a summer reading series. Springsteen’s son graduated from Boston College in 2012.

BIG SEAN’S “DETROIT 2” TOPS ALBUM CHART

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Detroit 2” by Big Sean is number one. It moved 103,000 units in its first week of release, putting it on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. It’s Big Sean’s third number-one album. Pop Smoke is second with “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon.” Juice WRLD (WORLD) is number three with “Legends Never Die.” “Tattletales” by 6ix9ine (six-nine) debuts in fourth. Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” falls from first place to fifth.

TAYLOR SWIFT WILL PERFORM AT ACMS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Academy of Country Music Awards will welcome back Taylor Swift for a performance at Wednesday’s show. Swift will perform the song “betty” from her “Folklore” album. Swift has not played at the ACMs in seven years.