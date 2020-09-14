AP Entertainment Digest for Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

National-World

MONDAY, Sept. 14

TV-CHALLENGER — Many Americans have strong, even life-changing memories of Jan. 28, 1986. That was the day the space shuttle Challenger exploded over Florida’s Cape Canaveral just seconds after liftoff. Netflix is returning to that dark day with a four-part documentary series “Challenger: The Final Flight.” By AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING 800 words, photos.

PEOPLE-BRAD PAISLEY — Country music star Brad Paisley and his wife are expanding their effort to fight hunger. Paisley and actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley have pledged to donate one million nutritional meals in various cities around the country. By Jonathan Landrum Jr. SENT: 380 words, photo.

PEOPLE-PARIS HILTON — Paris Hilton is the subject of a new documentary, ’This is Paris,” premiering Monday on YouTube. The film reveals secrets Hilton says she’s kept quiet for years that contributed to her public image. UPCOMING: By Alicia Rancilio. UPCOMING: 550 words, photos, video.

NY FASHION WEEK-JASON WU — Jason Wu did what few designers dare during New York Fashion Week: He put on a live show Sunday with a tiny audience in his seats in the middle of a pandemic. By Leanne Italie. SENT: 420 words Sunday, photos.

NY FASHION WEEK-CFDA AWARDS — The Council of Fashion Designers of America host their annual awards in a virtual ceremony. The usual celebration of designers had been postponed due to the pandemic. By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. UPCOMING: 400 words, file photos.

LITERARY PEACE PRIZE-ATWOOD — Author Margaret Atwood thinks an American defiant streak is the country’s defense against the kind of nightmarish totalitarian future she depicts for the United States in “The Handmaid’s Tale.” By Dan Sewell. SENT: words, photos.

THE STREAM — This week’s new entertainment releases include Alicia Keys’ first album in four years, called “ALICIA,” and the return to TV of Kim Cattrall, who is at the center of Fox’s “Filthy Rich,” a prime-time soap opera loaded with money and betrayal. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.

CELEB BIRTHDAYS — Celebrities enjoying birthdays during the week of Sept. 20-26 include Sophia Loren, Billy Porter and Tatiana Maslany. SENT: 1,300 words, photos

REVIEWS

FILM REVIEW-ANTEBELLUM. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 700 words by Wednesday at 6 p.m., film stills.

MUSIC REVIEW-JOAN OSBORNE. By Steven Wine. UPCOMING Wednesday: 300 words, album art.

MUSIC REVIEW-ACE FREHLEY. By Wayne Parry. UPCOMING Thursday: 300 words, album art.

MUSIC REVIEW-BLAKE AND CARLBERG. By Steven Wine. UPCOMING= Thursday: 300 words, album art.

BOOK REVIEW-HOMELAND ELEGIES by Ayad Akhtar. Reviewed by Ann Levin. UPCOMING Monday: 300 words, cover image.