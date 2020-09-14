AP News Digest 3 a.m.

National-World

WESTERN WILDFIRES – With crews battling wildfires that have killed at least 33 people, destroyed neighborhoods and enveloped the West Coast in smoke, another fight has emerged: leaders in the Democratic-led states and President Donald Trump have clashed over the role of climate change ahead of his visit Monday to California. California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before. Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas. By Lindsay Whitehurst and Sara Cline. SENT: 990 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP — In open defiance of state regulations and his own administration’s pandemic health guidelines, President Donald Trump hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling a packed, nearly mask-less Nevada crowd that the nation was “making the last turn” in defeating the virus. By Jonathan Lemire and Ken Ritter. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-FLORIDA — In America’s leading presidential battleground, there’s mounting anxiety among Democrats that Joe Biden’s standing among Latinos is slipping, potentially giving President Donald Trump a crucial opening in his reelection bid. By Steve Peoples and Will Weissert. SENT: 1,240 words, photos.

MIDEAST-TRUMP DEALS – President Donald Trump is hailing Tuesday’s signing ceremony between Israel and the United Arab Emirates as an “historic breakthrough” in Mideast peacemaking just weeks before the U.S. election. But unlike the peace treaties Israel reached decades ago with Egypt and Jordan, the latest deal and a similar one announced with the Gulf nation of Bahrain are between already friendly countries that have never gone to war with Israel. By Jospeh Krauss. SENT: 1.050 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK – With many teachers opting out of returning to the classroom because of the coronavirus, schools around the U.S. are scrambling to find replacements and in some places lowering certification requirements to help get substitutes in the door. By Casey Smith, Associated Press/Report for America. SENT: 1,030 words, photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE LATEST.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOL CHOICE — As millions of American children start the school year online, the Trump administration is hoping to convert their parents’ frustration and anger into newfound support for school choice policies that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has long championed but struggled to advance nationally. By Education Writer Collin Binkley. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA – An Australian health official has revealed that she has been under police guard because of death threats and growing public anger over pandemic border restrictions. Queensland state Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said Monday that she now traveled with a police escort because of the threats. SENT: 480 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ASIA – India has reopened its Parliament after more than five months even as the country continues to report the most daily new infections of the coronavirus in the world and daily virus deaths remain above 1,000. SENT: 530 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDONESIA – Main streets are less crowded as Indonesia’s capital begins two weeks of social restrictions to curb a rise of coronavirus infections that has pushed its critical-care hospital capacity to unsafe levels. Police imposed sanctions on bikers that did not wear their masks. SENT: 510 words, photos.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

POLICE DEPUTY-ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING – State police say an upstate New York police deputy’s gun accidentally discharged in a restaurant and injured two people. SENT: 130 words.

JO MALONE-JOHN BOYEGA-CHINESE AD – British perfume brand Jo Malone has apologized to Black actor John Boyega of “Star Wars” fame after cutting him out of the Chinese version of a cologne commercial he helped create. SENT: 230 words, photo.

NEPAL-LANDSLIDE – Rescuers are searching for people missing since a deadly landslide struck three villages in Nepal’s mountains, 11 dead. SENT: 130 words.

NVIDIA-ARM HOLDING -Computer graphics chip company Nvidia says it plans to buy Britain’s Arm Holdings for $40 billion, in a merger of two leading chipmakers. SENT: 130 words.

TAYLOR-SWIFT-ACMs – Country-turned-pop star Taylor Swift is coming back to her roots with a performance at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards. SENT: 160 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

ELECTION 2020-CONGRESS-VIRTUAL CAMPAIGNS — Online or in person? Masks or not? Different campaign tactics mark a pandemic election year as candidates try to win over voters in down-ballot races that will determine control of Congress. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

FACT CHECK-WEEK — Playing defense on his handling of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump is letting the falsehoods fly. Over the weekend, he railed against cases of voting fraud that didn’t exist, doubled down on claims that COVID-19 was “rounding a corner” despite what his top health advisers say, and blasted Joe Biden for supposed positions on energy and health care that his Democratic rival doesn’t hold. By Hope Yen and Calvin Woodward. SENT: 2,970 words, photos.

NATIONAL

TROPICAL WEATHER – Tropical Storm Sally churned northward on Sunday, poised to turn into a hurricane and send life-threatening storm surge along the northern Gulf of Mexico. SENT: 910 words, photo.

DEPUTIES-SHOT-CALIFORNIA – Authorities were continuing the search for a gunman who shot and wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in an apparent ambush in their squad car. The department announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. SENT: 870 words, photo.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-GEORGIA ARREST – A sheriff’s office in Georgia says it has fired a deputy seen on video repeatedly punching a Black man during a traffic stop. SENT: 490 words, photo.

ELECTION 2020-POSTAL SERVICE-COLORADO LAWS – The U.S. Postal Service has asked a federal judge in Colorado to reconsider an order barring it from continuing to distribute a mailer that the state says contains confusing information about Colorado’s mail-in voting system. SENT: 480 words,photos.

OFF CAMPUS-SHOOTING – Authorities say an early morning shooting near the Rutgers University campus in New Jersey killed two people and wounded six others. SENT: 360 words.

LITERARY PEACE PRIZE-ATWOOD – Margaret Atwood’s sweeping body of work is being recognized with a lifetime achievement award that celebrates literature’s power to foster peace, justice and understanding. SENT: 680 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

NEW ZEALAND-ANTARCTICA-FIRST FLIGHT – The first U.S. flight into Antarctica following months of winter darkness has arrived, with crews taking extra precautions to keep out the coronavirus. Antarctica is the only continent without the virus, and there is a global effort to make sure incoming scientists and workers don’t bring it with them. SENT: 400 words, photos.

JAPAN POLITICS-Yoshihide Suga is poised to win Japan’s ruling party leadership vote on Monday, virtually guaranteeing him parliamentary election as the country’s next prime minister. SENT: 420 words, photos.

LIBYA – Libyan officials say the interim government of eastern Libya has resigned amid street protests that erupted across the divided country over dire living conditions. SENT: 570 words, photo.

BUSINESS

TIC-TOK-ORACLE DEAL – TikTok’s owner has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as the tech partner that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the U.S., according to a source familiar with the deal. SENT: 940 words, photo.

GAS-PRICES – The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline edged up about 2 cents over the past three weeks to $2.26 per gallon. SENT: 130 words.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-BOX OFFICE – Audiences in North America are not rushing back to the theater just yet and “Mulan” is also faltering in its China release as the global box office comes back online in the COVID-19 era. SENT: 650 words, photo.

SPORTS

TEN–US OPEN – Dominic Thiem has become the first man in 71 years to win the U.S. Open after dropping the first two sets of the final. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

NFL-RACIAL-INJUSTICE – NFL teams opening their seasons in empty stadiums knelt, locked arms or raised fists in protest for pregame ceremonies on the first full Sunday of the football season. Others stayed off the field entirely. SENT: 1,266 words, photos.

CUBS-BREWERS – Chicago Cubs right-hander Alec Mills cruised through baseball’s second no-hitter this season in just his 15th career start, completing the gem in a 12-0 romp over the Milwaukee Brewers. Mills got Jace Peterson, who replaced star slugger Christian Yelich late in the blowout, to hit a routine grounder to shortstop Javier Baez with two outs in the ninth. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

COWBOYS-RAMS – The Los Angeles Rams opened SoFi Stadium with a 20-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Malcolm Brown rushed for a career-high 79 yards and two touchdowns, Jared Goff passed for 275 yards and Robert Woods had six catches for 105 yards to help the Rams improve to 4-0 in season openers under coach Sean McVay. SENT: 950 words, photos.

