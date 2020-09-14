AP News Digest 7 a.m.

National-World

Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content.

TOP STORIES

WESTERN WILDFIRES – With crews battling wildfires that have killed at least 33 people, destroyed neighborhoods and enveloped the West Coast in smoke, another fight has emerged: leaders in the Democratic-led states and President Donald Trump have clashed over the role of climate change ahead of his visit Monday to California. California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before. Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas. By Lindsay Whitehurst and Sara Cline. SENT: 990 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP — In open defiance of state regulations and his own administration’s pandemic health guidelines, President Donald Trump hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling a packed, nearly mask-less Nevada crowd that the nation was “making the last turn” in defeating the virus. By Jonathan Lemire and Ken Ritter. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-FLORIDA — In America’s leading presidential battleground, there’s mounting anxiety among Democrats that Joe Biden’s standing among Latinos is slipping, potentially giving President Donald Trump a crucial opening in his reelection bid. By Steve Peoples and Will Weissert. SENT: 1,240 words, photos.

MIDEAST-TRUMP DEALS – President Donald Trump is hailing Tuesday’s signing ceremony between Israel and the United Arab Emirates as an “historic breakthrough” in Mideast peacemaking just weeks before the U.S. election. But unlike the peace treaties Israel reached decades ago with Egypt and Jordan, the latest deal and a similar one announced with the Gulf nation of Bahrain are between already friendly countries that have never gone to war with Israel. By Jospeh Krauss. SENT: 1.050 words, photos.

ITALY-VIRUS-HOTSPOT-BACK-TO-SCHOOL — The morning bell Monday marked the first entrance to the classroom for the children of Codogno since Feb. 21, when panicked parents were sent to pick up their children after the northern Italian town gained notoriety as the first in the West to record local transmission of the coronavirus. By Colleen Barry and Luca Bruno. SENT: 620 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK – With many teachers opting out of returning to the classroom because of the coronavirus, schools around the U.S. are scrambling to find replacements and in some places lowering certification requirements to help get substitutes in the door. By Casey Smith, Associated Press/Report for America. SENT: 1,030 words, photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE LATEST.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOL CHOICE — As millions of American children start the school year online, the Trump administration is hoping to convert their parents’ frustration and anger into newfound support for school choice policies that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has long championed but struggled to advance nationally. By Education Writer Collin Binkley. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIA – After a five-month absence, Indian lawmakers returned to Parliament on Monday with the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, the nosediving economy and simmering tensions with China setting the stage for a turbulent session. SENT: 520 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDONESIA – Main streets are less crowded as Indonesia’s capital begins two weeks of social restrictions to curb a rise of coronavirus infections that has pushed its critical-care hospital capacity to unsafe levels. Police imposed sanctions on bikers that did not wear their masks. SENT: 510 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA – An Australian health official has revealed that she has been under police guard because of death threats and growing public anger over pandemic border restrictions. Queensland state Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said Monday that she now traveled with a police escort because of the threats. SENT: 480 words, photos.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

TROPICAL WEATHER-BERMUDA – Hurricane Paulette has made a rare landfall in Bermuda as a strong Category 1 storm just hours after the wealthy British territory shuttered schools, government agencies and air and sea ports. SENT: 320 words.

TROPICAL WEATHER-TEDDY – Forecasters say Tropical Storm Teddy has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Teddy is the fourth active named storm in the Atlantic basin. SENT: 130 words.

JO MALONE-JOHN BOYEGA-CHINESE AD – British perfume brand Jo Malone has apologized to Black actor John Boyega of “Star Wars” fame after cutting him out of the Chinese version of a cologne commercial he helped create. SENT: 230 words, photo.

TAYLOR-SWIFT-ACMs – Country-turned-pop star Taylor Swift is coming back to her roots with a performance at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards. SENT: 160 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

ELECTION 2020-WATCH – President Donald Trump is fighting to move past another bad week following revelations that he downplayed the threat of the coronavirus throughout the spring even though he knew better. Democrat Joe Biden and his allies have seized on the issue, although there are new signs that would-be supporters, especially in the Latino community, remain unenthusiastic about Biden’s candidacy. By National Political Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 980 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS-VOTING – Democrats are rolling out an expanded online portal that allows people to register to vote and request a mail ballot in their state and even helps digitize their signature on their paperwork. By Nicholas Riccardi. SENT: 740 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-CONGRESS-VIRTUAL CAMPAIGNS — Online or in person? Masks or not? Different campaign tactics mark a pandemic election year as candidates try to win over voters in down-ballot races that will determine control of Congress. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

CHINA-US AMBASSADOR – The U.S. ambassador to China appears to be leaving his post, based on tweets by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Pompeo thanked Ambassador Terry Branstad for more than three years of service on Twitter on Monday. SENT: 430 words, photos.

FACT CHECK-WEEK — Playing defense on his handling of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump is letting the falsehoods fly. Over the weekend, he railed against cases of voting fraud that didn’t exist, doubled down on claims that COVID-19 was “rounding a corner” despite what his top health advisers say, and blasted Joe Biden for supposed positions on energy and health care that his Democratic rival doesn’t hold. By Hope Yen and Calvin Woodward. SENT: 2,970 words, photos.

NATIONAL

TROPICAL WEATHER – Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents are preparing for a new weather onslaught as Tropical Storm Sally churns northward. Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sally is expected to become a hurricane on Monday and reach shore by early Tuesday, bringing dangerous weather conditions including risk of flooding to a region stretching from the western Florida Panhandle to southeast Louisiana. SENT: 830 words, photo.

DEPUTIES-SHOT-CALIFORNIA – Authorities were continuing the search for a gunman who shot and wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in an apparent ambush in their squad car. The department announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. SENT: 870 words, photo.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-GEORGIA ARREST – A sheriff’s office in Georgia says it has fired a deputy seen on video repeatedly punching a Black man during a traffic stop. SENT: 490 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

JAPAN POLITICS – Yoshihide Suga was elected as the new head of Japan’s ruling party on Monday, all but assuring that he will become the country’s new prime minister when a parliamentary election is held later in the week. SENT: 780 words, photos.

GERMANY-RUSSIA NAVALNY – The German government says specialist labs in France and Sweden have confirmed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. SENT: 340 words, photos.

RUSSIA-BELARUS – Belarus’ authoritarian president visited Russia Monday in a bid to secure more loans and political support, as demonstrations against the extension of his 26-year rule entered their sixth week. SENT: 530 words, photos.

HONG KONG-CHINA – Chinese authorities have confirmed the criminal detention of 12 Hong Kongers who were allegedly attempting to travel illegally to Taiwan by boat last month, while the foreign ministry in Beijing labeled the group separatists. The 12 people, aged 16 to 33, were under “compulsory criminal detention” in accordance with Chinese law for illegally crossing the border. SENT: 510 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-ANTARCTICA-FIRST FLIGHT – The first U.S. flight into Antarctica following months of winter darkness has arrived, with crews taking extra precautions to keep out the coronavirus. Antarctica is the only continent without the virus, and there is a global effort to make sure incoming scientists and workers don’t bring it with them. SENT: 400 words, photos.

LIBYA – Libyan officials say the interim government of eastern Libya has resigned amid street protests that erupted across the divided country over dire living conditions. SENT: 570 words, photo.

BUSINESS

TIC-TOK-ORACLE DEAL – TikTok’s owner has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as the tech partner that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the U.S., according to a source familiar with the deal. SENT: 940 words, photo. WITH Q&A-TIKTOK-ORACLE. SENT: 990 words. (sent)

FINANCIAL MARKETS – Global shares are rising, despite the rollercoast ride that Wall Street ended with last week, as traders awaited cues from the U.S. central bank expected later in the week. SENT: 520 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-BOX OFFICE – Audiences in North America are not rushing back to the theater just yet and “Mulan” is also faltering in its China release as the global box office comes back online in the COVID-19 era. SENT: 650 words, photo.

LITERARY PEACE PRIZE-ATWOOD – Margaret Atwood’s sweeping body of work is being recognized with a lifetime achievement award that celebrates literature’s power to foster peace, justice and understanding. SENT: 680 words, photo.

SPORTS

TEN–US OPEN – Dominic Thiem has become the first man in 71 years to win the U.S. Open after dropping the first two sets of the final. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

NFL-RACIAL-INJUSTICE – NFL teams opening their seasons in empty stadiums knelt, locked arms or raised fists in protest for pregame ceremonies on the first full Sunday of the football season. Others stayed off the field entirely. SENT: 1,266 words, photos.

CUBS-BREWERS – Chicago Cubs right-hander Alec Mills cruised through baseball’s second no-hitter this season in just his 15th career start, completing the gem in a 12-0 romp over the Milwaukee Brewers. Mills got Jace Peterson, who replaced star slugger Christian Yelich late in the blowout, to hit a routine grounder to shortstop Javier Baez with two outs in the ninth. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

COWBOYS-RAMS – The Los Angeles Rams opened SoFi Stadium with a 20-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Malcolm Brown rushed for a career-high 79 yards and two touchdowns, Jared Goff passed for 275 yards and Robert Woods had six catches for 105 yards to help the Rams improve to 4-0 in season openers under coach Sean McVay. SENT: 950 words, photos.

