AP-Pronunciation Key
Here are the basic sounds represented by the phonetic symbols in the pronunciation guide:
Vowel Sounds:
a — apple, bat
ah — father, hot
ahr — part, car
aw — law, long
ay — ace, fate
eh — bed
ehr — merry
ee — see, tea
ih — pin, middle
oh — go, oval
oo — food, two
ow — cow
oy — boy
or — for, floor
u — foot, put
uh — puff
ur — burden, curl
y, eye — ice, time
Consonants:
g — got, beg
j — gem, job
k — cap, keep
ch — chair
s — see
sh — shut
y — yes
z — zoom
zh — mirage
kh — guttural “k”
