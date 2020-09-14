AP-Pronunciation Key

National-World

Here are the basic sounds represented by the phonetic symbols in the pronunciation guide:

Vowel Sounds:

a — apple, bat

ah — father, hot

ahr — part, car

aw — law, long

ay — ace, fate

eh — bed

ehr — merry

ee — see, tea

ih — pin, middle

oh — go, oval

oo — food, two

ow — cow

oy — boy

or — for, floor

u — foot, put

uh — puff

ur — burden, curl

y, eye — ice, time

Consonants:

g — got, beg

j — gem, job

k — cap, keep

ch — chair

s — see

sh — shut

y — yes

z — zoom

zh — mirage

kh — guttural “k”