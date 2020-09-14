AP Sports Digest

National-World

The highlights of Monday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, http://newsroom.ap.org

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org

All times EDT

The supervisor is Fred Lief, followed by Ben Nuckols at 5 p.m. and Mike Fitzpatrick at 1 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636; agate, ext. 1635.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/idhttps-podcasts-apple-com-us-podcast-ap-top-25-college/id1138957862

TOP STORIES

FBN–STEELERS-GIANTS

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Pittsburgh Steelers, with Ben Roethlisberger back at quarterback, face a Giants team in which rookie head coach Joe Judge makes his debut for New York. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game starts 7:10 p.m.

HKN–GOLDEN KNIGHTS-STARS

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Stars are on the cusp of their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 20 years, entering Game 5 with a 3-1 lead against Vegas in the Western Conference final. Dallas, behind goalie Anton Khudobin, has been one of the best teams in the bubble. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts 8 p.m. With sidebar on Tuesday’s Lightning-Islanders, Game 5 (by 6 p.m.).

BKN–TIPOFF

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Clippers are one win from their first conference finals. The Nuggets can become the first NBA team to twice advance from 3-1 playoff deficits in the same season. Game 7 of the West semifinals is Tuesday night. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 4 p.m. With Heat-Celtics preview; capsule (sent).

FBC–BIG 12 BLUES

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Perhaps the Big 12 should have opted out of this football season, after all. Or at least be wise enough not to schedule three games against the Sun Belt. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m.

GLF—US OPEN-THE QUALIFIER

The tradition of qualifying for the U.S. Open dates to World War I. This year, with all qualifiers on hold because of the coronavirus, the major at Winged Foot in suburban New York is not quite “open.” By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 1,050 words, photos. With trivia quiz (sent).

A virus Latest across all sports has been sent.

COMMENTARY

TEN–ON TENNIS-THIEM’S TIME

NEW YORK — While it’s certainly not time to write off the Big Three, Dominic Thiem’s U.S. Open victory shows he could be ready to emerge as more opportunities arise at Grand Slam events. The French Open is just around the corner. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 700 words, photos. With sidebar on Novak Djokovic (sent).

CAR–NASCAR-IN THE PITS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Austin Dillon and Ryan Blaney would be considered potential bracket busters for NASCAR’s first elimination race of the playoffs. Dillon has exceeded expectations through two races; Blaney is on the verge of being ousted. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 5 p.m.

FBN—ON FOOTBALL-STRANGE START

The supposedly worst teams in the NFL won or challenged in a strange Week 1. A kicker cramped while attempting a possible tying field goal. A linebacker was oddly ejected. And, for once, nothing bad happened to the team in the nation’s capital. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner SENT: 750 words, photos.

NOTABLE

FBN–TITANS-BRONCOS

DENVER — Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans face the Denver Broncos and former teammate Durrell Casey before an empty Mile High stadium in the final game of the NFL’s opening weekend. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts 10:20 p.m.

FBN–BUCCANEERS ANALYSIS

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady says it, and so does his coach: The Buccaneers have much to fix if they are to reach their lofty goals. The fact is, every team with big aspirations is saying the same thing one game into the season. By Fred Goodall. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 7 p.m. With analyses from all teams that played Sunday.

BBN–DODGERS-PADRES

SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and the surging Padres open their biggest series in years, facing Clayton Kershaw and the division-leading Dodgers in a matchup of NL teams with the best records. San Diego is within 2 1/2 games of Los Angeles. By Bernie Wilson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 9:10 p.m.

FBC–T25-AP TOP 25-REALITY CHECK

For the first time since the end of the 2011 season, Ohio State is not ranked in the AP Top 25. The Buckeyes’ streak of 132 straight poll appearances is the second-longest active streak, behind Alabama’s 198. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1,100 words, photos. With Stat Watch (sent); sidebars on Ohio State departures, Virginia Tech coach.

BKL–WNBA PLAYOFFS PREVIEW

The WNBA playoffs open Tuesday now that the league’s abridged 22-game season is over. In two single elimination games, defending champion Washington faces Diana Taurasi and Phoenix, then Chicago plays Connecticut. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 800 words, photos.

TEN—OSAKA-JAPAN

TOKYO — Japan is celebrating Naomi Osaka’s victory at the U.S. Open, especially her array of corporate sponsors. But like much of Japan, they are more muted in backing — or understanding — her campaign against racial injustice in the U.S. By Yuri Kageyama and Stephen Wade. SENT: 500 words, photos.

CYC–TOUR DE FRANCE

GRENOBLE, France — One big question remains unanswered at the Tour de France, barring the unforeseen: Which Slovenian rider — Primoz Roglic or Tadej Pogacar — will stand on top of the podium? The final rest day is Monday. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 650 words, photos.

___

AP Sports Extra: US Open Golf

A paginated preview of golf’s U.S. Open, which starts Thursday, is available in AP Newsroom by searching for “Sports Extra” or “SE” under the Graphics tab. The page looks at top storylines, players to watch, facts and figures. For questions, contact Barry Bedlan at bbedlan@ap.org

___

Monday’s Time Schedule (EDT)

NFL

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 7:10 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 10:20 p.m.

NHL Playoffs

At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Baseball

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 2, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 2, 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2, 5:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.