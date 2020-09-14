AP-SYNC 1, AP-SYNC 2 Monday Coverage

National-World

AP-SYNC 1 Coverage:

9:00 aed — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds the third annual U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Adbulrahman Al Thani and Qatar Finance Minister Ali Sharif Al Emadi.

1:00 ped — Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks on the western wildfires.

3:05 ped — President Trump delivers remarks and participates in a ceremony in McClellan Park, California recognizing the California National Guard.

6:00 ped — President Trump participates in a Latinos for Trump coalition roundtable in Phoenix.

AP-SYNC 2 Coverage:

9:30 aed — Admiral Charles Richard, the commander of U.S. Strategic Command, holds a briefing at the Pentagon.

1:00 ped — Officials from the Justice Department holds a news conference.