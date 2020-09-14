Business News Digest

National-World

TIKTOK-ORACLE-DEAL — Oracle said that the Chinese owner of TikTok has picked the U.S. company to be its “trusted technology provider,” beating out rival Microsoft in a deal that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the U.S. By Matt O’Brien and Tali Arbel. SENT: 1,040 words.

Q&A-TIKTOK-ORACLE — TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as a new American technology partner to help keep the popular video-sharing app operating in the U.S., according to a person familiar with the deal. By Zen Soo. SENT: 990 words, photos.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street Monday following a burst of big corporate deals. The S&P 500 index added 0.9% in the first few minutes of trading. SENT: 130 words, photo. UPCOMING: Will be updated through 5 p.m.

OIL MARKET — Developing countries’ difficulty in containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic will keep a lid on global oil demand, particularly in India, the OPEC cartel said Monday as it cut its forecasts. SENT: 260 words, photos.

INDUSTRY:

AMAZON-HIRING — Amazon says it will hire another 100,000 people to keep up with a surge of online orders. The company said the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles. Amazon said the jobs are not related to its typical holiday hiring. By Joseph Pisani. SENT: 280 words.

WALMART-DRONES-HEALTH SUPPLIES — Walmart is teaming up with a company called Zipline to launch drone delivery program early next year that will deliver health and wellness products close to the retailer’s headquarters in Northwest Arkansas. By Anne D’Innocenzio. SENT: 170 words, photos.

NEW JERSEY-GAMBLING REVENUE — New Jersey gambling regulators reveal how much was wagered on sports in August and how much money Atlantic City’s casinos won during the month.

SMOKE FREE-VEGAS-CASINO — One of the last Las Vegas Strip resorts to reopen after coronavirus closures will be the first to be smoke-free, MGM Resorts International announced Monday. By Ken Ritter. SENT: 530 words, photos.

DELTA-RAISING CAPITAL — Delta Air Lines will use its frequent flyer program to back up $6.5 billion in funding as the pandemic continues to buffet air travel. SENT: 280 words, photos.

GILEAD-IMMUNOMEDICS — Shares of the cancer drug specialist Immunomedics more than doubled before the market opened, a day after its sale to Gilead Sciences for $21 billion was announced. SENT: 130 words.

GARDAWORLD-G4S — GardaWorld, the world’s largest privately owned security company, said it was making a 3 billion-pound ($3.9 billion) offer for G4S, saying its London-based rival has rejected or ignored three previous approaches. SENT: 160 words.

TECHNOLOGY & MEDIA:

NVIDIA-ARM HOLDINGS — U.S. graphics chip maker Nvidia said it plans to buy U.K.-based Arm Holdings in a deal worth up to $40 billion, in a move that would create a global powerhouse in the industry. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 620 words, photos.

PERSONAL FINANCE:

NERDWALLET-LIZ WESTON-UNDERSTAND MEDICARE ADVANTAGE — Many older Americans opt for Medicare Advantage plans, a private insurance alternative to traditional Medicare. Advantage plans offer extra coverage, usually at no cost. But there’s a downside, with the potential for higher costs if you get sick. And the choices can be confusing, with dozens of plans available to the typical consumer. By Liz Weston of NerdWallet. SENT: 860 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL:

JAPAN-NISSAN-TRIAL — A highly scrutinized trial opens in a Japanese court for Nissan as a company and Greg Kelly, a former executive accused of helping under-report former Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s compensation. Ghosn has skipped bail while awaiting trial and has fled to Lebanon.

BREXIT — Prime Minister Boris Johnson was trying to dampen down growing opposition on Monday to his plan to unilaterally rewrite Britain’s divorce deal with the European Union, after his former attorney general said doing so would permanently damage the U.K.’s reputation. BY Danica Kirka and Jill Lawless. SENT: 640 words, photos.

OSAKA-JAPAN — TOKYO — Japan is celebrating Naomi Osaka’s victory at the U.S. Open, especially her array of corporate sponsors.But like much of Japan, they are more muted in backing — or understanding — her campaign against racial injustice in the United States.

THAILAND-THAI AIRWAYS — Thailand’s Central Bankruptcy Court on Monday gave the go-ahead to financially ailing Thai Airways International to submit a business reorganization plan and appointed seven planners to oversee it. By Busaba Sivasomboon. SENT: 420 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GERMANY-TRACING APP — Six European Union countries and the bloc’s executive Commission have begun testing a virtual “gateway” to ensure national coronavirus tracing apps can work across borders. SENT: 340 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ASIA — India reopened its Parliament after more than five months Monday, even as the country continues to report the most daily new infections of the coronavirus in the world and daily virus deaths remain above 1,000. SENT: 640 words.

EUROPE-CHINA — German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top European Union officials and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks Monday focused on trade, trying to reinvigorate slow-moving discussions on an investment agreement and building trust to tackle the thorny political issues harming their ties. SENT: 290 words, photos.

TAIWAN-US-CHINA — China warned the United States on Monday of potential “serious damage” to their relations if it does not withdraw from an upcoming economic meeting with Taiwan that is expected to be attended by a senior American official. SENT: 280 words.