Daybook-Monday-Agencies

Monday, Sep. 14 10:00 AM USAID Board for International Food and Agricultural Development online meeting – USAID Board for International Food and Agricultural Development online meeting on ‘COVID-19 and Nutrition: Impacts, Field Innovations, and the Way Forward’

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17387, https://twitter.com/USAID

Contacts: USAID press, press@usaid.gov, 1 202 712 4320, https://twitter.com/USAIDPress

Online: http://www.aplu.org/projects-and-initiatives/international-programs/bifad/bifad-meetings.html

Monday, Sep. 14 10:00 AM State Department Advisory Committee on Historical Diplomatic Documentation meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17649, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: State Department Office of Press Relations, 1 202 647 2492

Monday, Sep. 14 12:00 PM NIH National Cancer Institute Council of Research Advocates virtual meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17805, https://twitter.com/NIHforHealth

Contacts: Amy Williams, National Cancer Institute Office of Advocacy Relations, williaam@mail.nih.gov, 1 301 496 9723

The meeting will be videocast and can be accessed from the NIH Videocasting and Podcasting website (http://videocast.nih.gov)

Tuesday, Sep. 15 – Thursday, Sep. 17 9:30 AM Collaborative Forest Restoration Program Technical Advisory Panel virtual meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19319, https://twitter.com/forestservice

Contacts: USDA Forest Service press, 1 202 205 1134

The meeting will be held with virtual attendance only. The following link with provide public access to view the Panel meeting: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqExQ41C51-mSdijkwgGnww?view_as=subscriber

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:30 AM National Transportation Safety Board virtual meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19262, https://twitter.com/NTSB_Newsroom

Contacts: NTSB Media Relations, 1 202 314 6100

Public may view it through ‘Webcast of Events’ on the NTSB home page at www.ntsb.gov

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM Nuclear Regulatory Commission virtual public meeting – Nuclear Regulatory Commission public meeting on the agency’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, via webcast

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19367, https://twitter.com/NRCgov

Contacts: NRC Office of Public Affairs, 1 301 415 8200

This meeting will be webcast live at the Web address – https://www.nrc.gov/

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM Food and Drug Administration Pediatric Advisory Committee meeting

Weblinks: http://www.fda.gov/, https://twitter.com/US_FDA

Contacts: FDA press, fdaoma@fda.hhs.gov, 1 301 796 4540

Tuesday, Sep. 15 12:00 PM National Institutes of Health Advisory Council for Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17678, https://twitter.com/NIHforHealth

Contacts: NIH media, nmb@od.nih.gov, 1 301 496 5787

Tuesday, Sep. 15 1:00 PM Environmental Protection Agency Science Advisory Board meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-15988, https://twitter.com/EPAgov

Contacts: EPA press, press@epa.gov, 1 202 564 4355

Tuesday, Sep. 15 2:30 PM Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Consumer Advisory Board meeting, via conference call

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19086, https://twitter.com/cfpb

Contacts: CFPB press, press@consumerfinance.gov, 1 202 435 7170

Members of the public will receive the agenda and dial-in information when they RSVP

Tuesday, Sep. 15 2:30 PM Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Community Bank Advisory Council meeting, via conference call

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19088, https://twitter.com/cfpb

Contacts: CFPB press, press@consumerfinance.gov, 1 202 435 7170

Members of the public will receive the agenda and dial-in information when they RSVP

Wednesday, Sep. 16 9:00 AM SEC Asset Management Advisory Committee Meeting

Location: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F St NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.sec.gov/news/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/SEC_News

Contacts: SEC public affairs, news@sec.gov, 1 202 551 4120

Wednesday, Sep. 16 – Thursday, Sep. 17 9:30 AM Collaborative Forest Restoration Program Technical Advisory Panel virtual meeting continues

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19319, https://twitter.com/forestservice

Contacts: USDA Forest Service press, 1 202 205 1134

The meeting will be held with virtual attendance only. The following link with provide public access to view the Panel meeting: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqExQ41C51-mSdijkwgGnww?view_as=subscriber

Wednesday, Sep. 16 10:00 AM SEC Open Meeting

Location: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F St NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.sec.gov/news/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/SEC_News

Contacts: SEC public affairs, news@sec.gov, 1 202 551 4120

Wednesday, Sep. 16 12:00 PM Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans’ Advisory Committee on Rehabilitation virtual meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19469, https://twitter.com/DeptVetAffairs

Contacts: VA press, VAPublicAffairs@VA.gov, 1 202 273 6000

For any members of the public that wish to attend virtually, they may use the WebEx link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/e.php?MTID=ma11b82b1abd06bdad9e8a1341b53137e, password: V9k7aaYTp*3, or join by phone at +14043971596,1999824330##

Wednesday, Sep. 16 – Thursday, Sep. 17 1:00 PM National Park System Advisory Board meeting

Location: American Geophysical Union, 2000 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-15120, https://twitter.com/NatlParkService

Contacts: Joshua Winchell, NPS, joshua_winchell@nps.gov, 1 202 513 7053

In the event of a switch to teleconference, notification and access information will be posted by September 9, 2020, to the Board’s website at https://www.nps.gov/advisoryboard.htm

Wednesday, Sep. 16 1:00 PM Federal Aviation Administration Safety Oversight and Certification Advisory Committee meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17237, https://twitter.com/FAANews

Contacts: FAA press, 1 202 267 3883

Contact for access

Wednesday, Sep. 16 2:00 PM SEC Closed Meeting

Location: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F St NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.sec.gov/news/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/SEC_News

Contacts: SEC public affairs, news@sec.gov, 1 202 551 4120

Wednesday, Sep. 16 2:00 PM Federal Communications Commission Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17429, https://twitter.com/FCC

Contacts: Michael Ha, FCC, michael.ha@fcc.gov, 1 202 418 2099