Associated Press Daybook-Monday-Congress-Senate for Monday, Sep. 14.

Monday, Sep. 14 3:00 PM Senate considers judicial nominee – Senate convenes and proceeds to executive session to resume consideration of the nomination of Mark Scarsi to be U.S. District Judge for the Central District of California

Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.senate.gov/

Contacts: Senate Press Gallery, Senate_Press_Gallery@SAA.Senate.gov, 1 202 224 0241, https://twitter.com/SenatePress

Monday, Sep. 14 6:00 PM Closed briefing on the 2020 Global Nuclear Threats Update

Location: SVC-201, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://foreign.senate.gov/

Contacts: Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, 1 202 224 4651

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM Senate HELP Committee hearing on compensating college athletes – Hearing on ‘Compensating College Athletes: Examining the Potential Impact on Athletes and Institutions’, with testimony from The University of Wisonsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank; The Ohio State University Track & Field and Cross Country Director Karen Dennis; Utah State University Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell; and National College Players Association Executive Director Ramogi Huma

Location: Rm 430, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://help.senate.gov/

Contacts: Senate HELP Committee, 1 202 224 5375

Tuesday, Sep. 15 2:30 PM Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on ‘Has Google Harmed Competition in Online Advertising?’ – Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights Subcommittee hearing on ‘Stacking the Tech: Has Google Harmed Competition in Online Advertising?’, with testimony from Google Global Partnerships and Corporate Development President Don Harrison; Chalice Custom Algorithms CEO Adam Heimlich; Omidyar Network Beneficial Technology Senior Advisor David Dinielli; and NetChoice Vice President and General Counsel Carl Szabo

Location: Rm 562, Dirksen Senate Office Bldg, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://judiciary.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/senjudiciary

Contacts: Senate Judiciary Committee press, 1 202 224 7703

Wednesday, Sep. 16 2:30 PM Senate Budget Committee roundtable on federal housing assistance programs – Senate Budget Committee roundtable to examine federal housing assistance programs, with Government Accountability Officer Financial Markets and Community Investment Team Managing Director Daniel Garcia-Diaz; University of Virginia Economics and Public Policy Professor Edgar Olsen; and National Low Income Housing Coalition President and CEO Diane Yentel

Location: Rm 608, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://budget.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/SenateBudget

Contacts: Joe Brenckle, Senate Budget Committee media, 1 202 224 2586