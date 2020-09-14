National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Monday-General for Monday, Sep. 14.

Monday, Sep. 14 10:00 AM DoJ Bureau of Justice Statistics releases updated report on criminal victimization – Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Statistics issues ‘Criminal Victimization, 2019’ press release and report, providingcriminal victimizations reported and not reported to police from BJS’s National Crime Victimization Survey. Report describes the characteristics of crimes, victims and offenders, and this year, BJS provides new classifications of urban, suburban and rural areas, with the goal of presenting a more accurate picture of where criminal victimizations occur * Latest in a series that began in 1973

Weblinks: http://www.bjs.gov

Contacts: Kara McCarthy, DOJ, Kara.McCarthy@ojp.usdoj.gov, 1 202 307 1241

REPORT EMBARGOED UNTIL MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2020, 10 A.M. ET. * MEDIA COORDINATING INSTRUCTIONS: To access the embargoed press release and the full report now available on the BJS website, send an email to bjspress@usdoj.gov. You must type VICTIMIZATION in the subject line to receive a user ID and password. Following publication, the report and press release will be available on the BJS website at www.bjs.gov

Monday, Sep. 14 10:00 AM GW Sigur Center for Asian Studies event on the Kashmir conflict – ‘Human Security and the Gendered War in Kashmir’ Sigur Center for Asian Studies event, with GEIA Director Shirley Graham former U.S. Ambassador to Kenya and Guatemala Prudence Bushnell, Comprehensive Disaster Response Services CEO Todd Shea, and GW’s Imtiaz Khan and Farhana Qazi

Weblinks: http://www.gwu.edu/~sigur

Contacts: Sigur Center for Asian Studies, gsigur@gwu.edu

https://tinyurl.com/y5ou3rk3

Monday, Sep. 14 10:00 AM DOL summit on compliance solutions – ‘Advancing Compliance Solutions for Today’s Workplace, Two Years and Counting’ Department of Labor Summit, held virtually, and showcasing the Department’s ongoing efforts to help employers comply with federal labor laws and inform workers about their rights through its modernized tools and employer recognition award program

Weblinks: http://www.dol.gov, https://twitter.com/USDOL

Contacts: DoL public affairs, 1 202 693 4650

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advancing-compliance-solutions-for-todays-workplace-2-years-and-counting-tickets-118953197215

Monday, Sep. 14 – Friday, Sep. 18 1:00 PM NFU Fall Legislative Fly-In begins, with remarks from Agriculture Secretary Perdue – National Farmers Union Fall Legislative Fly-In, with 350 family farmers and ranchers meeting virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Day one speakers include Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand

Weblinks: http://www.nfu.org, https://twitter.com/NFUDC

Contacts: Hannah Packman , NFU press, hpackman@nfudc.org

Monday, Sep. 14 2:00 PM Brookings Institution discussion on the role of mobiles in the BLM movement – ‘Can mobile devices help translate the Black Lives Matter movement and social activism into real change for Black Americans?’ Brookings Institution discussion, on how the use of technology has supported the mobilization of recent Black Lives Matter protests and the role that citizen activism can and will play in the administration of justice in the police force. Speakers include National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law Executive Director and President Kristen Clarke and Brookings Fellow Rashawn Ray

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

https://connect.brookings.edu/register-to-watch-mobile-devices-black-lives-matter-social-activism-real-change-black-americans?utm_campaign=Events%3A%20Governance%20Studies&utm_medium=email&utm_content=94880866&utm_source=hs_email

Monday, Sep. 14 3:00 PM Cato Institute event on third-party certification – ‘Right-Skilling Health Professionals: Replacing Government Licensing with Third-Party Certification’ Cato Institute discussion, on how a system in which states recognize third-party organizations that certify the competence of health professionals would be a ‘better solution than director govt licensing. Speakers include California State University-Northridge’s Shirley Svorny, University of Texas-Austin School of Law’s William Sage, and Cato Institute Senior Fellow Jeffrey Singer

Weblinks: http://www.cato.org/, https://twitter.com/CatoInstitute

Contacts: Cato Institute, pr@cato.org, 1 202 789 5200, https://twitter.com/CatoPress

https://register.cato.org/right-skilling-health-professionals-replacing-government-licensing-third-party-certification/register?reg_type_id=115567

Monday, Sep. 14 3:00 PM Atlantic Council online discussion on with IDB President Moreno on Latin America and coronavirus – ‘Latin America during and after COVID-19’ ‘ACFrontPage event hosted by the Atlantic Council Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center and its Strategy, Foresight and Risks Initiative, with Inter-American Development Bank President Luis Alberto Moreno discussing the regional implications of coronavirus and post-coronavirus recovery

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

Monday, Sep. 14 4:00 PM Wilson Center online book event on John F. Kennedy – Wilson Center holds online event on ‘JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956′, with author Frederik Logevall discussing his look at how President John F. Kennedy’s life story tracks with key facets of the U.S.’ political and geopolitical story in the middle decades of the 20th century

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Woodrow Wilson Center, wwics@wilsoncenter.org, 1 202 691 4000

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1hYNMrZjS22lxiE-BJRy4Q

Monday, Sep. 14 4:00 PM GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowki and Dan Sullivan discuss Air Force Arctic Strategy – ‘The U.S. Air Force Arctic Strategy, Alaska, and the New Arctic’ Wilson Center online event, with Republicans Sens. Lisa Murkowki and Dan Sullivan discussing the strategy’s implications for the U.S., the North American Arctic, and the unique role Alaska plays in the new, global Arctic

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Woodrow Wilson Center, wwics@wilsoncenter.org, 1 202 691 4000

https://engage.wilsoncenter.org/a/us-air-force-arctic-strategy-alaska-and-new-arctic-conversation-alaskas-senator

Monday, Sep. 14 5:30 PM JPI event on ending mass incarceration in DC – ‘Statehood and Criminal Justice Reform: How DC Can End Mass Incarceration’ Justice Policy Institute, with DC Attorney General Karl Racine, Councilmember Charles Allen, and JPI’s Marc Schindler

Weblinks: http://www.justicepolicy.org

Contacts: Marc Schindler , Justice Policy Institute, mschindler@justicepolicy.org

Monday, Sep. 14 7:00 PM Poor People’s Campaign Moral Monday event, with Joe Biden and celebs – The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival holds Moral Monday event on power of poor, low-income voters, with 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addressing attendees. Other speakers include Barbra Streisand, Jane Fonda, Mark Ruffalo, David Oyelowo, Erika Alexander, D.L. Hughley, and Charlamagne tha God

Weblinks: http://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org, https://twitter.com/unitethepoor

Contacts: Martha Waggoner, Repairers of the Breach, mwaggoner@breachrepairers.org, 1 919 295 0802

EMBARGOED COPIES OF REPORT AVAILABLE (Embargoed until 8 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Aug. 11)

Monday, Sep. 14 – Friday, Sep. 18 National Association of Specialty Pharmacy Annual Meeting, held virtually

Weblinks: http://naspnet.org, https://twitter.com/Rx_Specialty

Contacts: Danielle Moodie-Mills, SKDKnickerbocker, nasp@skdknick.com; Maureen Shanahan, mshanahan@skdknick.com;

Monday, Sep. 14 – Thursday, Sep. 24 STD Prevention Conference – STD Prevention Conference, held in collaboration with IUSTI World Congress and Latin American IUSTI-ALACITS Congress * Held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.cdc.gov/stdconference/, https://twitter.com/CDCgov

Contacts: CDC- NCHHSTP media, NCHHSTPmediateam@cdc.gov, 1 404 639 8895

Monday, Sep. 14 – Wednesday, Sep. 16 AICPA National Conference on Banks and Savings Institutions – American Institute of Certified Public Accountants National Conference on Banks and Savings Institutions, held virtually, with speakers including Federal Reserve Board Chief Accountant Lara Lylozian, Securities and Exchange Commission Chief Accountant Sagar Teotia and Deputy Chief Accountant John Vanosdall, Financial Accounting Standards Board Chairman Richard Jones, and Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Chief Auditor Megan Zietsman

Weblinks: http://www.aicpa.org, https://twitter.com/AICPANews

Contacts: Jackie Hyland, AICPA, jackie.hyland@aicpa-cima.com, 1 919 490 4387

Monday, Sep. 14 – Tuesday, Sep. 15 American Association of Christian Schools Annual National Legislative Conference, held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.aacs.org/, https://twitter.com/AACS_DC

Contacts: AACS, 1 423 629 4280

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:00 AM AEI Election Watch 2020 hosts ‘Down the home stretch’ virtual event – ‘Down the home stretch’ virtual event hosted by American Enterprise Institute Election Watch 2020, discussing the presidential, Senate, and gubernatorial contests races and the challenges posed by large-scale absentee voting. Featured panelists include American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Karlyn Bowman, Resident Scholar Norman Ornstein, Bipartisan Policy Center Director of Governmental Studies John Fortier, and Ethics & Public Policy Center Senior Fellow Henry Olsen

Weblinks: http://www.aei.org/, https://twitter.com/AEI, #AEIElectionWatch

Contacts: AEI media, mediaservices@aei.org, 1 202 862 5829

Submit questions to Samantha.Goldstein@aei.org or on Twitter with #AEIElectionWatch

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:15 AM Atlantic Council hosts conversation with Secretary of State Pompeo – Atlantic Council hosts conversation with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – an Atlantic Council Front Page event – discussing his recent trip to Central and Eastern Europe and ‘how European nations are awakening to the China challenge’

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil, #ACFrontPage

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM Dutch foreign minister discusses transatlantic cooperation on Heritage Foundation webinar – ‘Transatlantic Cooperation in the COVID-19 Era and Beyond’ Heritage Foundation webinar, with Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok discussing the future of U.S.-European cooperation at this ‘critical juncture’

Weblinks: http://www.heritage.org, https://twitter.com/Heritage

Contacts: Heritage Foundation media, HeritagePress@heritage.org, 1 202 675 1761

https://www.heritage.org/europe/event/virtual-event-transatlantic-cooperation-the-covid-19-era-and-beyond

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM Wilson Center online event on civic engagement among Russian youth – ‘Civic Engagement and Political Participation of Russian Youth’ Wilson Center online event, to discuss a recent CEPA-Levada Center study of the younger generation of Russians, who have become increasingly critical of the Putin regime, and their propensity toward civic engagement and political openness. Speakers include Center for European Policy Analysis Fellow Maria Snegovaya, former CNN Foreign Affairs Correspondent Jill Dougherty, and Levada Center Deputy Director Denis Volkov and sociologist Stepan Goncharov

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Woodrow Wilson Center, wwics@wilsoncenter.org, 1 202 691 4000

https://engage.wilsoncenter.org/a/civic-engagement-and-political-participation-russian-youth

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM U.S. Census Bureau releases statistics from Current Population Survey and American Community Survey – U.S. Census Bureau releases ‘Income and Poverty in the United States: 2019’ (providing national statistics from the 2020 Current Population Survey Annual Social and Economic Supplement), ‘The Supplemental Poverty Measure: 2019’ (containing national and state findings from the CPS ASEC), and ‘Health Insurance Coverage in the United States: 2019’ (including national data from the CPS ASEC plus national and state data from the American Community Survey.), via online news conference featuring Social, Economic and Housing Statistics Division chief David Waddington, assistant division chiefs Trudi Renwick and Sharon Stern, and statistician Liana Fox, and Public Information Office chief Michael Cook Sr.

Weblinks: http://www.census.gov/, https://twitter.com/uscensusbureau

Contacts: U.S. Census Bureau press inquiries, pio@census.gov, 1 301 763 3030

Access: Media may dial in to the audio conference to ask questions. Dial-in number: 800-369-1121 Participant passcode: 5303895# WebEx Presentation: https://census.webex.com/census/onstage/g.php?MTID=e4c5838ed44b8263e3fa24ba700ccfd61 Questions and answers are limited to media. Note: Stay on the line until the operator asks for the passcode. Do not key in the passcode

Tuesday, Sep. 15 12:30 PM Axios virtual event on ‘The State of Chronic Pain’ with GOP Rep. Michael Burgess – Axios hosts ‘The State of Chronic Pain: Part 2’ live, virtual event on the state of medicine and chronic pain, exploring how policymakers and professionals are approaching responsible long-term pain management. Speakers include Republican Rep. Michael Burgess, Arthritis Foundation President and CEO Ann Palmer, and National Institutes of Health National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke Office of Pain Policy Director Linda Porter

Weblinks: https://thestateofchronicpain2.splashthat.com/, https://twitter.com/axios

Contacts: Axios events, events@axios.com

Tuesday, Sep. 15 1:00 PM NFU Fall Legislative Fly-In continues, with remarks from Dem Rep. Nancy Pelosi – National Farmers Union Fall Legislative Fly-In Day Twon, with 350 family farmers and ranchers meeting virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Toady’s events include a Congressional briefing, featuring House Speakers Nancy Pelosi, fellow Democrats Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Jon Tester and Rep. Collin Peterson, and Republican Rep. Frank Lucas

Weblinks: http://www.nfu.org, https://twitter.com/NFUDC

Contacts: Hannah Packman , NFU press, hpackman@nfudc.org

Tuesday, Sep. 15 1:00 PM NOAA and NASA hold solar cycle media teleconference – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA discuss predictions for the upcoming solar cycle, via media teleconference with NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center solar physicist Doug Biesecker, NOAA Satellites Office of Projects, Planning and Analysis Director Elsayed Talaat, NASA Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate chief exploration scientist Jake Bleacher, Heliophysics Division program scientist Lika Guhathakurta, and Space Systems Research Corporation solar scientist Lisa Upton

Weblinks: http://www.noaa.gov/, https://twitter.com/NOAA

Contacts: Maureen O’Leary, National Weather Service press, maureen.oleary@noaa.gov, 1 301 427 9000; Grey Hautaluoma, NASA, grey.hautaluoma-1@nasa.gov, 1 202 358 0668;

To participate in the media teleconference, media must provide their names and affiliations to Lina Tran at lina.tran@nasa.gov by 12 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, Sept. 15 * The teleconference audio will stream live at: http://www.nasa.gov/live

Tuesday, Sep. 15 6:00 PM UnidosUS Capital Awards Gala – UnidosUS Capital Awards Gala, recognizing elected officials from both parties who have shown ‘a steadfast commitment to advancing legislation and public policies that benefit the Latino community’ * Postponed from 24 Mar due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and now held virtually

Weblinks: https://capitalawards.unidosus.org, https://twitter.com/WeAreUnidosUS

Contacts: Gabriela Gomez, UnidosUS press, ggomez@unidosus.org, 1 202 776 1732

Tuesday, Sep. 15 – Wednesday, Sep. 16 Hindu American Foundation Virtual Advocacy Forum – Hindu American Foundation Virtual Advocacy Forum, held virtually, covering domestic and foreign policy issues important to the Hindu-American community

Weblinks: https://www.hinduamerican.org/advocacy-forum, https://twitter.com/HinduAmerican

Contacts: Hindu American Foundation, info@hinduamerican.org, 1 202 223 8222

Tuesday, Sep. 15 – Wednesday, Sep. 16 CANCELED: Franchise Action Network Annual Meeting – CANCELED: Franchise Action Network Annual Meeting, (formerly International Franchise Association Public Affairs Conference) * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: JW Marriott Washington, DC, 1331 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.franchise.org/, https://twitter.com/Franchising411

Contacts: IFA, ifa@franchise.org, 1 202 628 8000

Tuesday, Sep. 15 – Wednesday, Sep. 16 POSTPONED: More Electric & Hybrid Aircraft USA Conference – POSTPONED: More Electric & Hybrid Aircraft USA Conference * Rescheduled from May and now postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.iqpc.com, https://twitter.com/IQPC

Contacts: IQPC North America, info@iqpc.com, 1 646 378 6026

Wednesday, Sep. 16 10:00 AM Brookings Institution online discussion on ‘The vanishing American dream’ – ‘The vanishing American dream: The economic realities facing middle- and lower-income Americans’ Brookings Institution Future of the Middle Class Initiative online discussion, with Promontory Financial Group CEO Eugene Ludwig, Center on Children and Families Senior Fellow Isabel Sawhill, Economic Studies Nonresident Senior Fellow Jay Shambaugh, The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy Economic Studies Distinguished Fellow in Residence Janet Yellen, former Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Sarah Bloom Raskin, Yale University Professor of Political Science Jacob Hacker, American Compass Executive Director Oren Cass, and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

Wednesday, Sep. 16 11:00 AM NASA Administrator Bridenstine discuses President Eisenhower’s legacy in space on CSIS online event – Center for Strategic and International Studies hosts ‘The Eisenhower Legacy in Space’ online discussion, with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and The Eisenhower Group CEO and Chairman Susan Eisenhower, who discuss President Dwight Eisenhower’s decision to separate military and civil space programs, and the the simultaneous competition and cooperation with the Soviet Union in space

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

Wednesday, Sep. 16 12:00 PM Competitive Enterprise Institute online book forum on ‘Fight House’ – Competitive Enterprise Institute online book forum, with author Tevi Troy discussing his book ‘Fight House: Rivalries in the White House from Truman to Trump’, providing a historical perspective on political discord and leadership in the White House, with Competitive Enterprise Institute President Kent Lassman

Weblinks: http://www.cei.org, https://twitter.com/ceidotorg

Contacts: CEI events, events@cei.org

Register: https://cei-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ttav_4mIS-CNjGlOCuIQFQ

Wednesday, Sep. 16 12:00 PM Atlantic Council online discussion on ‘Western society at the crossroads’ – ‘Western society at the crossroads, part II: Smart partnerships in a changing world’ Atlantic Council online discussion, with former German Ambassador to China Michael Schaefer, Atlantic Council Foresight, Strategy and Risks Initiative Director Mathew Burrows, Motwani Jadeja Foundation founder Asha Jadeja Motwani, and Atlanti Council GeoTech Center Resident Fellow Julian Mueller-Kaler

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

Wednesday, Sep. 16 1:00 PM Brookings Institution and UN Foundation online discussion on the U.S. and the SDGs – ‘American leadership in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals’ online discussion hosted by the Brookings Institution and the UN Foundation to showcase the power of the SDGs in the U.S., with keynote from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and other speakers including Hawaii Governor David Ige, Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz, UN Foundation President and CEO Elizabeth Cousens, youth poet and activist Fatimata Cham, Verizon Foundation President Rose Stuckey Kirk, Pittsburgh Chief Equity Officer Majestic Lane, Rice University George R. Brown School of Engineering Associate Dean for Accreditation, Assessment, and Strategic Initiatives Yvette Pearson, Walmart Foundation President Kathleen McLaughlin, Carnegie Mellon University Provost and Chief Academic Officer James Garrett Jr.

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst, #USAforSDGs

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

Wednesday, Sep. 16 6:45 PM Freedom House 2020 Annual Awards – Freedom House 2020 Annual Awards, recognizing ‘outstanding leaders who have championed freedom and democracy’ * Postponed from 20 May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and now held online

Weblinks: http://www.freedomhouse.org, https://twitter.com/FreedomHouseDC

Contacts: Robert Ruby, Freedom House Head of Communications, ruby@freedomhouse.org, 1 202 747 7035

Wednesday, Sep. 16 – Friday, Sep. 18 Intelligence and National Security Summit held virtually – Intelligence and National Security Summit, co-hosted by AFCEA and INSA * Held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA_Intel

Contacts: AFCEA events, events@afcea.org, 1 703 631 6158

Wednesday, Sep. 16 – Thursday, Sep. 17 CANCELED: Legislative Action Summit (LAS) – CANCELED: American Hotel and Lodging Association Legislative Action Summit (LAS), co-organised with Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Marriott Marquis Washington, DC, 901 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.ahla.com/, https://twitter.com/AHLA

Contacts: AHLA media relations, media@ahla.com, 1 202 289 3153