National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Monday-Highlights for Monday, Sep. 14.

—————————————-

Highlights, Monday, Sep. 14

——————–

Secretary of State Pompeo meets visiting Qatari counterpart 9:50 AM

Make America Great Again event with Vice President Mike Pence in Wisconsin 11:00 AM

House meets for legislative business 2:00 PM

Senate considers judicial nominee 3:00 PM

President Donald Trump participates in a Latinos for Trump Coalition roundtable in Nevada 3:00 PM

—————————————-

Highlights, Tuesday, Sep. 15

——————–

Import and Export Price Indexes 8:30 AM

Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization 9:15 AM

Atlantic Council hosts conversation with Secretary of State Pompeo 9:15 AM

Workers for Trump event with Vice President Mike Pence in Ohio 11:00 AM

Federal Open Market Committee meeting 11:00 AM

NFU Fall Legislative Fly-In continues, with remarks from Dem Rep. Nancy Pelosi 1:00 PM

National Maternal and Infant Health Summit, with speakers including NIAID Director Fauci 2:00 PM

President Trump participates in ABC News live town hall with undecided voters 9:00 PM

Israel and UAE sign normalization deal at the White House

—————————————-

Highlights, Wednesday, Sep. 16

——————–

Advance Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services 8:30 AM

Manufacturing & Trade: Inventories & Sales 10:00 AM

House Foreign Affairs committee hearing on the firing of State Dept IG Steve Linick 10:00 AM

Interest rate decision 2:00 PM