Associated Press Daybook-Monday-TV for Monday, Sep. 14.

Monday, Sep. 14 6:30 PM Lt. Col. (Ret.) Alexander Vindman interview airs on ‘NBC Nightly News’ – ‘NBC Nightly News’, including the first TV interview with interview with Lt. Col. (Ret.) Alexander Vindman, a key witness in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, who speaks with NBC News’ Lester Holt in his first public remarks since testifying in November 2019 before the House Intelligence Committee

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:00 PM President Trump participates in ABC News live town hall with undecided voters – ‘The Presidential Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Questions’ on ABC News, a town hall with President Donald Trump and undecided voters – live from Philadelphia – anchored by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopolous, providing undecided voters with an opportunity to ask President Trump their questions ahead of the 3 Nov presidential election

Location: Philadelphia, PA

