National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Monday-White House for Monday, Sep. 14.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The DC bureau is reachable at 202-641-9713 and 202-641-9714. Send daybook items to daybook@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington DC and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

—————————————-

———- PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Monday, Sep. 14 9:00 AM President Trump’s daily schedule – President Donald Trump in Nevada: departs RON Location en route to McCarran International Airport (9:00 AM PDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at 9:10 AM EDT (out-of-town travel pool), before departing en route to McClellan Park, CA (9:20 AM PDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at Sacramento McClellan Airport at 10:40 AM PDT (pre-credentialed media). He then participates in a briefing on wildfires (11:00 AM PDT, closed press) and delivers remarks and participates in a ceremony recognizing the California National Guard (12:05 PM PDT, expanded out-of-town travel pool). Afterwards, he departs en route to Phoenix, AZ (12:40 PM PDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 2:30 PM MDT (pre-credentialed media), before departing en route to Arizona Grand Resort & Spa (2:40 PM MDT, out-of-town travel pool). He arrives at 2:55 PM MDT (out-of-town travel pool) and participates in a Latinos for Trump Coalition roundtable (3:00 PM MDT, pre-credentialed media)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

——————–

Monday, Sep. 14 9:00 AM President Trump’s daily schedule continued – President Donald Trump in Arizona: departs Arizona Grand Resort & Spa en route to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (4:00 PM MDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at 4:15 PM MDT (out-of-town travel pool), before departing en route to Washington, DC (4:25 PM MDT, out-of-town travel pool). He arrives at Joint Base Andrews at 11:15 PM EDT (out-of-town travel pool), departs en route to the White House (11:25 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving back at the White House South Lawn at 11:35 PM EDT (in-house pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

——————–

Monday, Sep. 14 3:00 PM President Donald Trump participates in a Latinos for Trump Coalition roundtable in Nevada

Location: Arizona Grand Resort & Spa, 8000 Arizona Grand Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

pre-credentialed media

—————————————-

———- VICE PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Monday, Sep. 14 11:00 AM Make America Great Again event with Vice President Mike Pence in Wisconsin

Location: Janesville, WI

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373; Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com;

—————————————-

———- STATE DEPARTMENT ———-

Monday, Sep. 14 9:00 AM Secretary of State Pompeo’s daily schedule – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers opening remarks at the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue (9:00 AM EDT, pool press) and meets Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (9:50 AM EDT, closed press)

Location: State Department, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: State Department Office of Press Relations, 1 202 647 2492

The Secretary’s remarks will be live streamed on www.state.gov.

——————–

Monday, Sep. 14 9:50 AM Secretary of State Pompeo meets visiting Qatari counterpart – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the State Department (9:00 AM EDT) * Earlier, he delivers opening remarks at the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue (9:40 AM EDT)

Location: State Department, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-15979, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: State Department Office of Press Relations, 1 202 647 2492

—————————————-

———- PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:00 PM President Trump participates in ABC News live town hall with undecided voters – ‘The Presidential Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Questions’ on ABC News, a town hall with President Donald Trump and undecided voters – live from Philadelphia – anchored by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopolous, providing undecided voters with an opportunity to ask President Trump their questions ahead of the 3 Nov presidential election

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Weblinks: http://abc.go.com, https://twitter.com/ABCNetwork

Contacts: Heather Riley, ABC News media relations, Heather.M.Riley@abc.com; Elizabeth Hecht, ABC News media relations, elizabeth.g.hecht@abc.com;

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 15 Israel and UAE sign normalization deal at the White House – President Donald Trump hosts delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates at the White House to sign deal normalizing relations between the two countries, one month after they agreed to establish full diplomatic relations. The announcement was followed by the first direct commercial flight between the two countries and the establishment of telephone links, and the UAE also announced the end of its boycott of Israel. Delegations are led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

—————————————-

———- VICE PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Tuesday, Sep. 15 11:00 AM Workers for Trump event with Vice President Mike Pence in Ohio

Location: Zanesville, OH

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373; Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com;

—————————————-

———- STATE DEPARTMENT ———-

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:15 AM Atlantic Council hosts conversation with Secretary of State Pompeo – Atlantic Council hosts conversation with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – an Atlantic Council Front Page event – discussing his recent trip to Central and Eastern Europe and ‘how European nations are awakening to the China challenge’

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil, #ACFrontPage

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

—————————————-

———- ECONOMIC RELEASES ———-

Tuesday, Sep. 15 8:30 AM Import and Export Price Indexes

Weblinks: http://www.bls.gov, https://twitter.com/BLS_gov

Contacts: Bureau of Labor Statistics, blsdata_staff@bls.gov, 1 202 691 5200

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:15 AM Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization

Weblinks: http://www.federalreserve.gov, https://twitter.com/federalreserve

Contacts: Federal Reserve press, 1 202 452 2955

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 15 11:00 AM Mexico Leading Indicators

Weblinks: http://www.conference-board.org, https://twitter.com/Conferenceboard

Contacts: Joe DiBlasi, Conference Board corporate communications, Joseph.Diblasi@conference-board.org, 1 781 308 7935

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 15 11:00 AM Federal Open Market Committee meeting – Federal Open Market Committee two-day meeting begins, with interest rates decision tomorrow. Held via conference call * The FOMC decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 0-0.25% at its last meeting in July as it continued to deal with the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the U.S. economy

Location: Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.federalreserve.gov/fomc/, https://twitter.com/federalreserve

Contacts: Federal Reserve press, 1 202 452 2955

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 15 4:30 PM API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

Weblinks: http://www.api.org, https://twitter.com/API_News

Contacts: API, 1 202 682 8000

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 16 7:00 AM MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey

Weblinks: http://www.mbaa.org, https://twitter.com/MBAMortgage

Contacts: MBA media relations, communications@mba.org, 1 202 557 2727

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 16 8:30 AM Advance Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services

Weblinks: http://www.census.gov/, https://twitter.com/uscensusbureau

Contacts: U.S. Census Bureau press inquiries, pio@census.gov, 1 301 763 3030

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 16 10:00 AM NAHB Housing Market Index

Weblinks: http://www.nahb.org/, https://twitter.com/NAHBhome

Contacts: NAHB, 1 202 266 8200

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 16 10:00 AM Manufacturing & Trade: Inventories & Sales

Weblinks: http://www.census.gov/, https://twitter.com/uscensusbureau

Contacts: U.S. Census Bureau press inquiries, pio@census.gov, 1 301 763 3030

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 16 10:30 AM EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report

Weblinks: http://www.eia.doe.gov, https://twitter.com/EIAgov

Contacts: EIA Office of Communications, InfoCtr@eia.gov, 1 202 586 8800

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 16 2:00 PM Interest rate decision – Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates, following two-day meeting and followed by press briefing with Chair Jerome Powell to present the FOMC’s current economic projections and to provide additional context for the FOMC’s policy decisions. Table and charts summarizing the economic projections and the target federal funds rate projections made by Federal Reserve Board members and Bank presidents also published * The FOMC decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 0-0.25% at its last meeting in July as it continued to deal with the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the U.S. economy

Location: Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.federalreserve.gov/fomc/, https://twitter.com/federalreserve

Contacts: Federal Reserve press, 1 202 452 2955

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 16 4:00 PM Treasury International Capital Data

Weblinks: http://www.treas.gov, https://twitter.com/USTreasury

Contacts: Department of the Treasury, 1 202 622 2000