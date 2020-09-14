Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

National-World

UNDATED (AP) — Big 12 teams posted the top three passing totals of the weekend in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Oklahoma, Texas and Texas Tech all went over 400 yards passing. OU’s Spencer Rattler hit on 14 of 17 for 290 yards and four touchdowns in just two quarters against FCS Missouri State. OU finished with 484 yards. Texas’ Sam Ehlinger was 25 of 33 for 426 yards and five touchdowns against UTEP. Texas ended up 29 of 41 for a school-record 481 yards and seven TDs. Texas Tech’s Alan Bowman was 38 of 52 for 430 yards with two TDs and an interception against FCS Houston Baptist.

UNDATED (AP) — Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State are among 10 new teams ranked in the first regular-season Associated Press college football poll, which was stripped of the schools not yet scheduled to play a fall season. After all Division I teams were eligible to be voted on for the preseason Top 25, the panel of 61 voters was permitted to consider only teams playing in the fall now that the season has started. That meant preseason No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Oregon, along with six other Big Ten and Pac-12 teams, slipped out of the rankings. Among the replacements were Sun Belt powers Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State. Clemson is still No. 1, followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida.