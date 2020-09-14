Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

National-World

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten presidents were presented a comprehensive plan to conduct a fall football season, but a final decision is still to come. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the full Council of Presidents and Chancellors heard from all the subcommittees of the conference’s Return to Competition Task Force over two and half hours. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not making its return to competition plans public. The person said the meeting broke up without the presidents and chancellors voting and with no set plans for them to reconvene.

UNDATED (AP) — Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State are among 10 new teams ranked in the first regular-season Associated Press college football poll, which was stripped of the schools not yet scheduled to play a fall season. After all Division I teams were eligible to be voted on for the preseason Top 25, the panel of 61 voters was permitted to consider only teams playing in the fall now that the season has started. That meant preseason No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Oregon, along with six other Big Ten and Pac-12 teams, slipped out of the rankings. Among the replacements were Sun Belt powers Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State. Clemson is still No. 1, followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida.