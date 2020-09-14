Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

National-World

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are rising, despite the rollercoast ride that Wall Street ended with last week, as traders awaited cues from the U.S. central bank expected later in the week. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China all rose in Monday afternoon trading. On players’ radar screens is the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee, which is meeting later in the week. The Fed’s massive aid for the economy has helped underpin the markets’ recovery from the coronavirus downturn by slashing short-term interest rates to record lows and buying up bonds to support markets.

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese authorities have confirmed the criminal detention of 12 Hong Kongers who were allegedly attempting to travel illegally to Taiwan by boat last month, while the foreign ministry in Beijing labeled the group separatists. The 12 people, aged 16 to 33, were under “compulsory criminal detention” in accordance with Chinese law for illegally crossing the border. A statement Sunday from the public security bureau in Shenzhen, a southern Chinese city, said they were arrested in Chinese waters on Aug. 23. The statement was the first announcement from Chinese authorities that the 12 could face criminal charges.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities were continuing the search for a gunman who shot and wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in an apparent ambush in their squad car. The department announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Surveillance video shows a gunman with a pistol open fire on the deputies’ patrol car. A handful of protesters gathered outside the the hospital where the injured deputies were being treated. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the deputies, a male and a female who graduated from the academy 14 months ago, are expected to recover.

UNDATED (AP) — A Northern California sheriff said Sunday that two more people have been confirmed dead from wildfires burning in the state. That brings the state’s total wildfire death toll to 24 this year. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said seven people remain missing. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the area on Monday through Monday night. Incident Meteorologist Dan Borsum said strong southerly winds and low humidity Monday will result in elevated fire weather conditions across the region. He said conditions may improve a little bit Tuesday but not a lot. Borsum added that the air quality in the region may not improve until October.

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) — Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents are preparing for a new weather onslaught as Tropical Storm Sally churns northward. Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sally is expected to become a hurricane on Monday and reach shore by early Tuesday, bringing dangerous weather conditions including risk of flooding to a region stretching from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged people to prepare for the storm immediately. He also said there are still many from southwestern Louisiana who evacuated from Hurricane Laura into New Orleans — exactly the area that could be hit by Sally.