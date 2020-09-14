Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 12:40 a.m. EDT

National-World

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) — Rain bands from slow-moving Hurricane Sally are moving over the Florida Panhandle as forecasters try to determine exactly where the plodding but powerful storm will come ashore. Sally was still carrying 100 mph winds Monday night. And forecasters say it will bring with it life-threatening storm surge and flash floods to parts of the northern Gulf coast. Sally is moving at only about 3 mph. The storm is currently moving toward Louisiana but forecasters still expect a turn that will take it toward the Mississippi-Alabama state line by late Tuesday or early Wednesday. However, they caution that the exact track remains uncertain.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Paulette knocked down trees and power lines across Bermuda as it made a rare landfall in the wealthy British territory and strengthened into a Category 2 storm while still over the island. Government officials said in a press conference that there were no reports of deaths, injuries or serious property damage and noted that two boys were born at the height of the storm.Fewer than 10 hurricanes have made landfall on the tiny island in the middle of the Atlantic since the National Hurricane Center began tracking such disasters in the 1850s. Paulette was moving away to the north-northeast with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph).

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for the ongoing wildfires in the state. Brown made the request Monday, saying it would bring much needed resources to Oregon’s response and recovery efforts. The request includes additional communications resources, damage assessment teams, search and rescue support, debris management, as well as shelter and medical assistance. Individual assistance for the counties and tribes was also included in the request. A federal emergency declaration was granted for the state last week.

UNDATED (AP) — The fires consuming the forests of California and Oregon and darkening the skies over San Francisco and Portland are also damaging a regional economy already singed by the coronavirus outbreak. Wildfires are destroying property, running up huge losses for property insurers and putting a strain on economic activity along the West Coast that could linger for a year or more. The credit rating agency A.M. Best estimates that insured losses from the blazes in California could top the unprecedented $13 billion recorded in 2017 when the state was hit by three of the five costliest fires in U.S. history.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is running as the “law and order” candidate, but that hasn’t stopped him and his reelection campaign from defying state emergency orders and flouting his administration’s coronavirus guidelines as he holds rallies in battleground states. Democratic governors and local leaders have urged the president to reconsider the events, warning that he’s putting lives at risk. But they have largely not tried to stop the gatherings of several thousand people as Trump and his team push forward, likening them to “peaceful protests” protected by the First Amendment.