Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden focused their presidential battle on the wildfire-scorched West Coast Monday. Trump was meeting fire officials in California while Biden declared the fires and recent extreme weather underscore an urgent need to address climate change. The dueling events marked a stark moment on the campaign trail, where the two candidates’ dramatically contrasting outlooks on global warming and the impact it has had on the record-setting fires are front-and-center. Biden said it’s another crisis that Trump “won’t take responsibility for.”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota investigators says that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reported hitting a deer with his car on Saturday night but actually killed a pedestrian whose body was not found until the next day. Ravnsborg’s office has said he immediately called 911 after the accident. The Department of Public Safety said Monday only that he told the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office that he had hit a deer and did not say whether he reported the crash in a 911 call. The man was identified as 55-year-old Joseph Boever. He was not found until Sunday morning.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A federal judge has struck down Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions that required people to stay at home, placed size limits on gatherings and ordered “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down, calling them unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV on Monday sided with plaintiffs that included hair salons, drive-in movie theaters, a farmer’s market vendor, a horse trainer and several Republican officeholders who sued as individuals.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Automakers Daimler AG and subsidiary Mercedes-Benz USA have agreed to pay $1.5 billion to the U.S. government and California state regulators to resolve emissions cheating allegations. Officials say Daimler violated environmental laws by using so-called “defeat device software” to circumvent emissions testing and sold about 250,000 cars and vans in the U.S. with diesel engines that didn’t comply with state and federal laws. The settlement, which includes civil penalties, will also require Daimler to fix the vehicles. The Stuttgart, Germany-based automaker said in August it had agreements with the Justice Department, Environmental Protection Agency, Customs and Border Protection, the California Air Resources Board and others over civil and environmental claims.

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving parade has been reimagined for the coronavirus pandemic. Macy’s officials said Monday that the parade will feature floats, performers and giant balloons parading along a one-block stretch of 34th Street in front of the retailer’s flagship Manhattan store. The spectacle will be broadcast as usual from 9 a.m. to noon Eastern time on NBC and will include both live and recorded elements. The giant balloons will be flown without the traditional 80 to 100 handlers and will instead be tethered to vehicles. Most of the parade’s performers will be locally based to cut down on travel.