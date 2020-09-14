Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg
Balanced Fund 13710.56 + .52 – .70 + 2.93
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2409.32 + .08 + .29 + 8.62
Emerging Markets 370.73 + 1.88 + 1.07 + 1.53
Equity Income Fund 12861.20 + 1.15 – .24 – 5.94
GNMA 782.36 – .18 – .25 + 2.83
General Municipal Debt 1454.37 – .10 – .09 + 2.15
Gold Fund 469.36 + 3.85 + 4.70 + 47.91
High Current Yield 2322.93 + .04 – .11 – 1.13
High Yield Municipal 674.07 + .01 – .01 + .01
International Fund 1985.68 + .82 + 1.26 – 1.25
Science and Technology Fund 3902.77 + 2.44 – .99 + 21.68
Short Investment Grade 385.48 + .05 + .11 + 3.19
Short Municipal 191.60 – .09 – .07 + 1.14
US Government 746.60 – .11 + .10 + 8.28
-0-
