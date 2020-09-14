Marlins beat Phillies again…Reds get walk-off win

National-World

MIAMI (AP) — Pablo Lopez allowed one run in seven innings with the help of flashy defense by right fielder Matt Joyce, pitching Miami to a 6-2 win over Philadelphia today. Lopez allowed only three hits and retired his final 13 batters to help the Marlins win the seven-game series five games to two. Jesus Aguilar put the Marlins ahead with a two-run double in the third inning before Miguel Rojas and Starling Marte homered off David Phelps.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds took Game 1 of their doubleheader today, beating Pittsburgh, 3-1 on rookie Tyler Stephenson’s two-run, walk-off home run in the seventh inning. Trevor Bauer led 1-0 and retired 14 straight batters before Colin Moran led off the seventh with his eighth homer. Bauer was trying for his third seven-inning shutout of the pandemic-shortened season.

NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has agreed to buy the New York Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families, a deal that’s subject to the approval of Major League Baseball owners. Cohen also entered negotiations to buy the Mets last year, but the deal fell apart in February. That deal would have seen him acquire an 80% controlling share in a transaction that valued the team at $2.6 billion.

UNDATED (AP) — The Air Force Falcons will play two football games this season against fellow service academies Army and Navy. The Falcons’ abbreviated schedule includes hosting Navy on Oct. 3 and a trip to West Point to face Army on Nov. 7. The school has announced that only Air Force Academy cadets would be permitted to attend the game at Falcon Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State stars Shaun Wade and Wyatt Davis have chosen to opt out and begin preparing for the NFL draft while any form of a Big Ten season is in doubt. Wade was a preseason All-American cornerback and Davis is an offensive guard. Both are likely to be first-round picks next year.