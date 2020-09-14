Metro school districts return to in-person learning

National-World

PHOENIX, AZ (KTVK/KPHO) — Three Valley school districts, including the largest school district in the state, are returning to in-person learning Monday, September 14.

Schools in Dysart, Chandler, and Mesa all have plans to welcome students and staff into the classroom tomorrow since the state hit health benchmarks for COVID-19.

The Chandler Unified School District is welcoming preschoolers to second graders tomorrow for in-person learning. The same goes for the Dysart Unified School District, which is welcoming kindergartners to fourth graders as well as ninth graders.

A week from tomorrow, both school districts will welcome more kids in different grades. Mesa Public Schools gave Arizona’s Family a tour last week and showed us their safety protocols firsthand. They have modified in-person learning starting tomorrow too.

Arizona’s Family spoke to Joe Thomas, the president of the Arizona Education Association, on the eve of those schools welcoming students back.

“Monday is going to be a big day. There is going to be a lot of people more concerned than normal,” said Thomas. “It would be foolish not to be concerned. I think everyone is concerned with making sure all of our planning and creative ideas work really well.”

