Monday Night Football … Colts’ Mack done … Browns kicker

National-World

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants host Pittsburgh in Monday Night Football. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will return to action after missing most of last season with an elbow injury. Joe Judge makes his debut as the Giants’ coach after eight years as an assistant under Bill Belichick in New England. Later, the Broncos and Titans meet in Denver. The Titans have won four of their last five season openers on the road, but the Broncos are 30-7-1 all-time in home openers.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts starting running back Marlon Mack will miss the rest of this season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon. Mack suffered the injury on a 3-yard catch midway through the second quarter Sunday. He immediately fell to the ground and started reaching for his right foot. Mack was in the final year of his contract after posting his first career 1,000-yard season in 2019. The injury means rookie Jonathan Taylor will become the new starter. Taylor was a second-round draft pick in April after becoming the first player in Football Bowl Subdivision history to top 6,000 yards rushing in three seasons.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns have switched kickers after just one game. Cleveland waived kicker Austin Seibert after he missed an extra point and field goal in Sunday’s 38-6 loss at Baltimore. Seibert’s being replaced by Cody Parkey, who is best known for missing a 43-yard kick for the Chicago Bears in the 2018 playoffs. Parkey was recently signed to the practice squad. He kicked for Cleveland in 2016. The Browns also placed tight end David Njoku on injured reserve with a knee injury. He scored Cleveland’s lone touchdown Sunday. He will miss at least three weeks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State stars Shaun Wade and Wyatt Davis have tired of waiting for a decision on the football season, choosing to opt out and begin preparing for the NFL draft. Wade, a preseason All-American cornerback, and Davis, an offensive guard, are both likely to be first-round picks in the 2021 draft. Wade announced his decision via Twitter on Monday, following Davis’ announcement on Friday. All eyes will now be on quarterback Justin Fields, who could be one of the top picks in the 2021 draft regardless of whether he plays another down of football for the Buckeyes.

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden and the Houston Rockets believed that the addition of Russell Westbrook and their unorthodox small ball lineup would be what they needed to win their first title in 25 years. Instead they suffered another early playoff exit. They also must find a new coach. Mike D’Antoni is leaving after he and the team couldn’t agree on a new contract. It is unknown if the new coach will keep the small lineup that D’Antoni favored. Harden says he thinks it works — but the team needs to execute better than it did.