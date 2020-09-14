One win away…NFL reminder on masks…Bell could miss weeks

National-World

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Dallas Stars could move on to the Stanley Cup Final with a win tonight over the Vegas Golden Knights in Edmonton. It would be the franchise’s first trip to the final since 2000. The Stars are up three-games-to-one.

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL is reminding team personnel on the sidelines about the rules for wearing face coverings. There were several games Sunday in which team members other than players were not using them. Troy Vincent oversees the league’s football operations. He sent a memo to the 32 clubs on Monday saying teams “must remain vigilant” about following protocols set not only by the league, union and clubs, but by state and local governments. Otherwise, he says, the season could be “at risk.”

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell could miss a few weeks after injuring his left hamstring in the team’s season-opening loss at Buffalo. Coach Adam Gase says he doesn’t want to put a timetable on Bell’s return, but says it could take some time because it’s a soft-tissue injury. Bell was injured on an incomplete pass late in the second quarter when Bills linebacker A.J. Klein was penalized for holding.

PARIS (AP) — Andy Murray has received a wild card into the French Open. The former No. 1 was the only non-Frenchman to be given a free pass into the main men’s draw of the grand slam, which starts in 13 days.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have signed former All-Star infielder Jake Lamb after he was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The move with Lamb made sense after Oakland lost Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman. Chapman suffered a strained right hip and is expected to undergo surgery.