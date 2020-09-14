Prep-Segue

National-World

“TENET” CONTINUES TO UNDERWHELM AT THE BOX OFFICE

UNDATED (AP) — If “Tenet” was supposed to be the big test to see if movie fans can be coaxed out of coronavirus hibernation to go back to the theaters. so far it’s failing. The movie has finished its second weekend as the nation’s top motion picture draw. But it’s hardly drawing throngs to the multiplex. The Christopher Nolan movie earned only $6.7 million over the weekend, as it played in 2,910 locations. The nation’s theaters have been shuttered for nearly six months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“WONDER WOMAN” PUSHED BACK TO CHRISTMAS

NEW YORK (AP) — After the weak box-office debut of “Tenet,” it should be no wonder that Warner Bros. is holding off on its next major release. The studio says it will push “Wonder Woman 1984” back to Christmas Day. The movie was supposed to come out Oct. 2. But it’s delayed, now that “Tenet” has had such a weak debut. It’s another sign Hollywood is worried that moviegoers are still too spooked by the coronavirus to start turning out in big numbers at the multiplex.

JOHN BOYEGA CUT FROM PERFUME AD IN CHINA HE HELPED CREATE

NEW YORK (AP) — As a Black actor, John Boyega has spoken out before about racism in Hollywood. Now, he has a new incident to draw from. As brand ambassador for perfume brand Jo Malone, Boyega created, directed and starred in a commercial for the brand. But before the ad campaign was launched in China, the commercial was reshot, and Boyega was replaced by a Chinese star. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Joe Malone London says the re-done ad was a misstep — and has since been removed. It isn’t the first time Boyega has been deleted from a China-based ad. He had a big role as Finn in 2015′s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” — but he and other non-white characters were removed or resized in a Chinese poster for the movie.

NAYA RIVERA AUTOPSY REPORT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — We are getting more details about what happened when “Glee” actor Naya Rivera drowned on a California lake earlier this summer. The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s office says Rivera’s young son told investigators his mom helped him back on the boat they had rented. But the boy says after that, his mom “put her arm up in the air and yelled ‘help.’” Rivera was 33 when she drowned on July 8. Her body was recovered five days later.